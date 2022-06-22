Kolkata Thunderbolts, Kreative Machinez partner to take volleyball mainstream

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI/PNN): Kolkata Thunderbolts, the winner of the first edition of Prime Volleyball League, a multi-city volleyball league similar to cricket's Indian Premier League (IPL) and kabaddi's ProKabaddi League, is looking to popularise the game further.

With the vision to increase the love and support for volleyball, the team from Kolkata has partnered with Kreative Machinez, one of the fastest-growing end-to-end marketing agencies in east India.

Kolkata Thunderbolts has roped in Kreative Machinez as its end-to-end marketing partner. The agency will be responsible for ideating, planning, and executing all marketing activities with the broader focus on celebrating the presence of Volleyball in India and making it more popular as a competitive sport.

"As a team committed and dedicated to the game of volleyball, our focus isn't only on collecting trophies. Trophies are just a byproduct of the bigger scheme of things. We focus on promoting the game by attracting a wider audience and more talent. We are thrilled to have partnered with Kreative Machinez and are confident we will make big progress in realising our vision of popularising the game and taking the brand Kolkata Thunderbolts to masses beyond West Bengal," said Pawan Kumar Patodia, co-owner of Kolkata Thunderbolts.

"We're excited to work with the defending champions of Prime Volleyball League. As an agency that has always challenged marked conventions and pushed for newer benchmarks, we consider it a privilege and a great opportunity to enable Kolkata Thunderbolts' vision for volleyball and redefine the game's future in India. We are thankful to Kolkata Thunderbolts for their faith in us," said Pramod Maloo, CEO and Founder of Kreative Machinez.

The partnership between Kolkata Thunderbolts and Kreative Machinez entails end-to-end marketing in the upcoming season, covering everything from digital to PR, branding to offline campaigns, grassroots development to brand partnerships and collaborations.

The team at Kreative Machinez will focus on driving more traction, sharing stories, engaging the audience, and transforming casual watchers into ardent volleyball lovers through omnichannel brand presence.

KM x KTB Digital Partners: (https://youtu.be/cIezf3Al0Yk)

Kreative Machinez is one of the fastest-growing marketing agencies in Eastern India. Serving domestic and international clients across niches, the agency belts a proven track record of writing many hyper-growth success stories. It homes a large and multi-disciplinary team of specialists. For more information, please visit (https://www.kreativemachinez.com) Kolkata Thunderbolts is a men's volleyball team from Kolkata, West Bengal. The team was founded in 2021 and is owned by Kolkata Sports Ventures. It won the 2022 Prime Volleyball League, India's biggest private volleyball league. For more information, please visit (https://kolkatathunderbolts.com)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)