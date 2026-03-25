PRNewswire Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Krisala Developers, Pune's leading real estate organisation, has achieved yet another landmark in India's real estate sector with the successful completion of its Krisala Grand Registration Drive, setting a new benchmark of 388 digital property registrations. Following its earlier recognition, the company is now honoured again by the Indian Book of Records and the Asian Book of Records for conducting the largest property registration drive by a real estate developer. On March 14, 2026, Krisala Developers registered 311 property agreements in a single day at the Krisala-Hiranandani Township in North Hinjawadi, earning official recognition for the highest number of property registrations executed in one day by a Real Estate developer. Building on this momentum, the company continued the registration drive through the week until March 22, 2026, successfully surpassing 388 cumulative registrations. The drive was completed for homes in all Krisala Projects and phase 1 and phase 2 of the Krisala-Hiranandani Township in North Hinjawadi, Pune.

Driven by the city's strong IT ecosystem and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, including enhanced connectivity and transit networks, Pune continues to attract both end-users and investors seeking long-term value and lifestyle-driven communities. The overwhelming response to the registration drive highlights a clear shift in buyer preferences towards organised developments that offer security, amenities, and seamless connectivity. Commenting on the achievement, Vishal Agarwal, Joint Managing Director at Krisala Developers, said, "This milestone is a testament to the trust our customers and partners have placed in us. The scale and consistency of this registration drive demonstrate the strength of demand for well-planned, integrated communities. It also reflects how the real estate sector is evolving with greater transparency, efficiency, and digital enablement, enabling us to deliver a seamless homebuying experience at scale. Empowering buyers and accelerating the process with technology at every touchpoint, Krisala Developers is aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of Digital Bharat."

The execution of the week-long drive involved meticulous planning across documentation, digital infrastructure, customer engagement and coordination with Banking Partners and Customer Relation Manager (CRM) Team, IGR (Inspector General of Registration), JDR (Joint District Registrar). Each Registration including execution by parties, E-KYC, documentation and verification, were completed through the e-registration process in 7-8 mins, ensuring smooth and efficient registrations. With this achievement, Krisala Developers continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in India's residential real estate market, setting new standards in execution, scale and, customer-centric innovation. About Krisala Developers: With quality, affordability, and tradition as its foundations, Krisala Developers is known for delivering quality homes and innovative construction solutions for over 14 years in Pune. The organization has 10.5 million sq. ft underway and completed over 2.5 million sq. ft. of construction through various residential and commercial projects, earning trust through transparency and consistency. Pioneering quality construction in the real estate industry, Krisala Developers aims to provide world-class property experiences.

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