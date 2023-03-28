Kumar World set to acquire 4 million Sq ft of land in 2024 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The Kumar World, a renowned Pune, Mumbai & Bangalore real estate player, is set to acquire 4 million sq ft of land in Pune.

The company launched 3 new projects totaling 1.8 million sq ft in 2022 was a huge success in the coming year they plan to scale up their plans in terms of land acquisition, sales, and investments to keep their presence strong in the market. The company also has plans to go aggressive in hiring the right resources and is building a strong team for sales, construction and backend to achieve the target set by the company.

Talking about the plans of the company for the next year, Rajas Jain, MD, Kumar said, "We as a company have always focused on commitment toward our customers. Over the years the brand has created a strong position in the real estate market with our projects being delivered on time."

"With the acquisition, we are focusing on building spaces that deliver functionality, convenience, and quality lifestyles These planned acquisitions continue to be the realization of our strategy to grow through the development of high quality, yet superior homes across the Pune region said, Rajas"

Kumar World which has a legacy of 55+ years in the real estate industry of Pune is renowned for its thoughtfully constructed and quality residential projects. Currently, in FY 2022-2023, they have more than 5 ongoing projects in Pune with a total built area of more than 2,000,000 sq. Ft. Their projects are seeing a great response from customers with most of their projects already selling upwards of 50 per cent of their inventory. The developer has been interested by 35 thousand families who are right now staying in Kumar's properties. The brand is a known name in Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore, and with the coming year the way the expansion has been planned, it will carve a solid foundation of the brand presence in the Real Estate industry

With a rare combination of technology, innovation, and quality, Kumar World has established its global real estate market dominance. To take forward a legacy of over 5 decades of trust, reliability, and stability while embracing cutting-edge technologies and materials, architecture, and customer service standards.

