Kuntal Ghosh, a young social worker and entrepreneur, starts an NGO Sobuj Sangi, to help poor and needy people in Eastern India

New Delhi [India], February 14

Ghosh, who is also the state president of West Bengal Handball and the general secretary of the West Bengal Human Rights Protection, has always been a staunch supporter of the people. He has brought poor and miserable children who are good in sports from the village to the handball field as the state-level politician of the Trinamool Congress Youth Committee (TMYC). He made every effort to ensure that no child was denied the opportunity to play because of a lack of funds.

Moreover, Ghosh has set up his own production house to help the budding artists from West Bengal. In Covid situation Kuntal led Sabuj Songi in helping several affected human. He cooked immunity Halim himself and distributed it among Covid patients on the occasion of Eid.

Kuntal recalls how the Asansol-based helpless mother begged him for admitting her child in SSKM. He helped the poor lady and many people, including transgenders, with food, clothes, etc.

"I have helped the players from Murshidabad and Purulia and Nadia's Srikantpur Dibang Arriers Cricket Association to organize a knock-out tournament to boost the morale of disabled boys and girls. I have supported boys and girls who come from West Bengal as well as Bangladesh."

Kuntal, who is the director of Little Angle Academy and a B.Ed from Indrani Devi Institute of Education, is on the mission to find good players for handball from the remote areas and make the sport popular in the country.

On his daughter's birthday, Kuntal handed over food packets to 1,500 bricklayers at his ancestral home in Balagarh. He made arrangements for a teddy bear for the needy children. Professor Maria Fernandez, the chairperson of the State Women's Commission, was present at the birthday party of his girl along with Bonnie Sengupta and actress Geetashree.

Kuntal praised the bravery of the officers in Corona, who ignored their fear for their lives. Although there are many misconceptions about the police in the minds of the general public, the police are truly tremendous friends of the people. Kuntal wants to bring this word to everyone's attention.

Kuntal gathered the farmers of Balagarh, Kuntighat, Tarkeshwar, Singur, and Guptipara and paid them honor. He bowed to the old farmers with his hands and feet, claiming that if the farmers in Corona stopped working, none of us would be able to eat. The New Bharati Sangha also assisted him in this wonderful endeavor.

Kuntal also stood by the common people of Balagarh during the puja in Corona and distributed clothes to 1,200 families and has received an honorary medal in the name of his late father from to the officials of the Pujo Committee to keep the spirit of the people strong during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only in Balagarh, but also in the hands of old women and children of Hajrapara area of Gopalnagar in East Midnapore Kolaghat, old women and children have been given the necessary materials, masks, and sanitizers.

Recently, Zee 24 Ghanta awarded him the Banglar Katha prestige to acknowledge and honor his social work and impactful leadership in Bengal. He worked in the time of Amphan and Yash disasters to help the people with food and has been awarded the Times Brand Icon, 2021 under the category of entrepreneur in the Field of Education. His idols and guiding forces are none other than Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Sayani Ghosh encourages him to tread the path and ideologies.

