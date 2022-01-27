Lata Mangeshkar off the Invasive Ventilator' an update by Rachana Rhythm

You would like to read
- Singer Swapnali Gaikwad's tribute to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday sets a new world record
- Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar's lost song from the 90's
- Singer Raj Pandit along with Jonita Gandhi, bring the perfect romantic anthem Gallaan Teriyaan for long-distance lovers
- MedAchievers' 'Smart ICU' to help doctors monitor patients from distance: May help in COVID like situation
- Dr. Ratna Raju recognised as Inspiring Social Activist
New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/TPT): The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. After a few days of being kept under observation, her health is showing improvement as she continues to be in the intensive care unit. The information was shared to her audience by her niece Rachana Shah on her social media platforms.
A tweet on social media by Lata Mangeshkar's relative Rachana Shah and Rhythm Wagholikar stated that "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."
On January 27, 2022, Dr Pratit Smadani revealed insights on the veteran singer's health, giving a sigh of relief to all her listeners.
Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.
Wishing her a speedy recovery.
This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor