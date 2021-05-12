Latest OnePlus 9 now available on Bajaj Finserv EMI store on EMIs starting Rs 2,778

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whether you are a performance seeker, or someone looking for a smartphone with the best camera - the latest (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/oneplus-9-128-gb-arctic-sky-8-gb-ram-smartphone.html) OnePlus 9 is here to cater to all your demands. Get your hands on the premium smartphone on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 2,778 on the Bajaj Fisnerv EMI Store.
(https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/oneplus-mobiles.html) OnePlus mobiles have consistently proven to be excellent devices and the OnePlus 9 is no different. The OnePlus 9 comes with cameras made by Hasselblad, which is known for its high-end photography technology. The smartphone offers impressive specifications like Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series SoCs, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging.
With a blend of advanced technology and affordable price tag, the OnePlus 9 can be conveniently purchased on the EMI Store on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment. The best part, one can conveniently order the smartphone online and it will be delivered within 4-hours*.
Priced at 49,999, the OnePlus 9 is available in three colour options- Winter Mist, Astral Black and Arctic Sky. Below mentioned are the two OnePlus 9 variants with their starting EMIs available on the EMI Store:
1. OnePlus 9 (8GB + 128GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,778
2. OnePlus 9 (12GB + 256GB) available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 3,056
Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Kolkata can buy the smartphone online on the EMI Store.
Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store comes with a host of other benefits like easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months, home delivery of all products and door-step demo of select items across India. Here's how you can easily shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
1. Log in to your Bajaj Finserv EMI Store account using the registered number.
2. Browse from over 1 million+ products and add what you want to buy to the card.
3. At the payment window, select the EMI tenor you are most comfortable with and enter registered address.
4. An OTP will be sent to you for verification, post which the order will be placed and delivered to you within same day*.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
