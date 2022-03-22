LawWiser.com launches new video content stream to simplify legal and regulatory requirements for MSME and Start-up entrepreneurs

Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): LawWiser.com today launched its MSME and Start-up focused content stream to empower entrepreneurs to better navigate legal and regulatory complexities that come with setting up and running a business.

LawWiser.com is India's first video-only knowledge platform which aims to transform the way legal content is created and consumed by the industry.

LawWiser creates videos in which top lawyers, accountants and its in-house team of lawyers analyse and decode the latest legal and compliance developments which impact businesses. The new content offering called 'LawWiser Premium' is tailored for Start-up and MSME founders and their immediate advisors, bringing critical information to them in a simple and engaging way.

Registrations are now open at an introductory subscription offer of just Rs. 1000 for a full year of access to expert content spanning 1000-plus minutes, with 20-plus videos being added every month. The videos are being produced in English and are also available with Hindi subtitles. These will be supplemented by Government circulars and other documents available in the public domain as and when needed. One of the key attractions of the subscription is a one-time free expert consultation wherein MSMEs can seek advice on challenges which are most pressing.

Experts will cover a diverse range of topics such as MSME registration, labour laws, GST, environmental laws, licensing and compliances pertaining to various sectors. Some of these sectors include manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing and logistics, which account for a large percentage of the MSME sector and are bound by a host of different regulations.

MSMEs typically need to obtain over 25 different types of registrations to start operations. Through the year they end up managing more than 350 compliances spanning across Central, State, Regulators, and local government bodies. There are hundreds of applicable Acts. There are Government websites with repositories of these regulations, but these change frequently and are spread across multiple portals, making it even more difficult to track and decode.

All of this can be really overwhelming for small businesses who don't have the time or technical know-how to keep pace with these requirements and changes in regulations. Neither do they have the budget to hire highly trained professionals to advise them. As a result, many a time MSME business owners and Start-up founders struggle to act in an informed and timely manner, leading to losses in the form of penalties and costs arising out of legal roadblocks.

LawWiser Premium aims to solve this problem by bringing all the important information available out there to MSMEs in an easy-to-understand manner on one platform. The videos will equip MSME entrepreneurs with knowledge which will help them take timely action where compliance is concerned and focus their energies on growth.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Abbas, Founder and CEO of LawWiser.com said, "As a start-up founder myself, I understand how overwhelming legal and compliance requirements can seem. But as a non-lawyer who has spent several years in the legal industry, I also realised that law need not be complex all the time. Through LawWiser Premium, we simplify the jargon and analyse and decode legal and policy changes, bringing all this business essential knowledge on one platform. Unlike the industry norm of long form text, our content is in video format, making it more engaging and easier to retain. We are on a mission to empower MSME and Start-up entrepreneurs, helping them navigate complex regulations and avoid unnecessary penalties due to non-compliance. The idea is that they should be able to make optimum use of their time and other resources, focussing on growth of the business."

LawWiser.com is India's first video-only knowledge sharing platform on law and policy, transforming the way legal content is created and consumed by the industry. It connects practising lawyers, CAs, General Counsels, policy makers and bilateral trade experts. They analyse and interpret complex legal and regulatory changes to help businesses understand how to successfully navigate them.

