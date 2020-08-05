LetsOTT the innovative Digital Streaming (OTT) Search Engine

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI/Digpu): "Innovation is the unrelenting drive to break the status quo and develop anew where few have dared to go." This famous quote cited by the world-famous Marketing and Business Expert Steven Jeffes has profoundly been the mantra of LetsOTT, which has propelled it for a valuable reach among the crowds, thereby escalating its stature in a short period.

It's always a faith of leap that makes a difference and that's how this digital media company embarked on its journey to bring the best and minute-to-minute update from the world of digital cyberspace and OTT entertainment.

Initially, the brand kick-started its journey through the social media platform of Twitter in January 2019, which found an incredulously big response with OTT subscribers finding this as a One Stop Destination for all their queries. Sooner, the brand launched its official website in May 2019, which witnessed a jet-speed progression for its proficient service of delivering breaking news, instant updates, and first on net reviews in agile.

Equipped with proficient journalists and feature columnists, who crave for newfangled ideas and concepts, the portal instantly established itself as a pioneer focusing on the contents from every region, thereby bridging the demographic constraints. This worked in favour of OTT viewers across the globe by switching onto LetsOTT for instant updates. More than the pace of delivering content promptly at the right time, LetsOTT has been extolled for its adeptness in generating top-notch and reliable content about digital entertainment news.

With the right pace with the right content, LetsOTT became an inevitable source for the subscribers and viewers to look out for the breaking news indeed. Of course, there have been myriad websites and digital spaces that deliver content on OTT platforms, but what makes LetsOTT unique and unparalleled in its ability to deliver the news and reviews from 50 digital streaming platforms and this number is growing rapidly.

Unbiased reviews with distinct analysis of contents make it more reliable and that's been its mantra of multiplying its followers and viewers. With every team member being hardcore buffs and voracious viewers of OTT shows, series, and originals, it made the brand find the greatest reputation for being genuine in delivering reviews.

"It's a need of every hour to value each viewer, who invests time, money and energy into a particular series or film and they shouldn't be disappointed with our improper analysis," says the founder and CEO of LetsOTT, Dr Sunita Kumar, who furthermore adds, "We make sure that the creators or team behind every series, shows and movies are provided with proper analysis, which will create a space for them to respect our values. Of course, growth isn't possible without mutual respect. In this aspect, we always provide reviews with distinct analyses without being biased, which we believe is our key to draw more viewers organically."

LetsOTT believes that such inherent qualities make it an indisputable selection of viewers to look into websites and social media platforms for instant updates. Finally, as above mentioned, Innovations isn't about revering the existing paradigms but taking newer leaps.

In this aspect, LetsOTT will soon introduce some more interesting services that will help the entertainment industry to simplify their business.

