JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Forward opens two new doors of success in this lockdown

Forward opens two new doors of success in this lockdown
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Levi's Circles campaign brings back hope and celebrates human connections

Topics
Levi's®

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
One day we will soon dance together again

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries.

Amid a global lockdown, while people are hoping to get back into the world, Levi's® wants to do so responsibly and carefully. People long for a bit of normalcy and fun for their basic human instincts and Levi's® knows that life is precious and worth fighting for.

The brand believes that life is also about the little things - a meal with friends, a live concert, and the small joys include, every once in a while, a new pair of jeans.

And as things open up gradually, Levi's® is launching the 'Circles' campaign to celebrate its human connection. The fact that humans are more alike than different, and the differences only make them stronger.

The campaign is a message about keeping the faith. About hope. The fact that everybody is in this together and they will emerge to again experience life to its fullest.

People out there continue to stay safe so that they can once again meet friends and family, dance and listen to music together, go out to eat, watch a movie, take a trip, and soak in other cultural experiences.

A life that comprises the little things that bring joy and happiness and that "One Day Soon, We Will All Dance Together Again."

As people re-enter the world, to a new phase of normal - it calls to rejoice in the world, in each other. This is what they fought for. This is what life is about.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBMQekGOLqc & feature=youtu.b

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Levi's Circles campaign brings back hope and celebrates human connections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries.

Amid a global lockdown, while people are hoping to get back into the world, Levi's® wants to do so responsibly and carefully. People long for a bit of normalcy and fun for their basic human instincts and Levi's® knows that life is precious and worth fighting for.

The brand believes that life is also about the little things - a meal with friends, a live concert, and the small joys include, every once in a while, a new pair of jeans.

And as things open up gradually, Levi's® is launching the 'Circles' campaign to celebrate its human connection. The fact that humans are more alike than different, and the differences only make them stronger.

The campaign is a message about keeping the faith. About hope. The fact that everybody is in this together and they will emerge to again experience life to its fullest.

People out there continue to stay safe so that they can once again meet friends and family, dance and listen to music together, go out to eat, watch a movie, take a trip, and soak in other cultural experiences.

A life that comprises the little things that bring joy and happiness and that "One Day Soon, We Will All Dance Together Again."

As people re-enter the world, to a new phase of normal - it calls to rejoice in the world, in each other. This is what they fought for. This is what life is about.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBMQekGOLqc & feature=youtu.b

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Levi's Circles campaign brings back hope and celebrates human connections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Levi's® has always been a unifying brand that aims to spread the message of joy and togetherness transcending geographical boundaries.

Amid a global lockdown, while people are hoping to get back into the world, Levi's® wants to do so responsibly and carefully. People long for a bit of normalcy and fun for their basic human instincts and Levi's® knows that life is precious and worth fighting for.

The brand believes that life is also about the little things - a meal with friends, a live concert, and the small joys include, every once in a while, a new pair of jeans.

And as things open up gradually, Levi's® is launching the 'Circles' campaign to celebrate its human connection. The fact that humans are more alike than different, and the differences only make them stronger.

The campaign is a message about keeping the faith. About hope. The fact that everybody is in this together and they will emerge to again experience life to its fullest.

People out there continue to stay safe so that they can once again meet friends and family, dance and listen to music together, go out to eat, watch a movie, take a trip, and soak in other cultural experiences.

A life that comprises the little things that bring joy and happiness and that "One Day Soon, We Will All Dance Together Again."

As people re-enter the world, to a new phase of normal - it calls to rejoice in the world, in each other. This is what they fought for. This is what life is about.

Link to the campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBMQekGOLqc & feature=youtu.b

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22