LRF technology and the role it plays in the quality of TMT bars: Radha TMT

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF) technology is a state-of-the-art method for producing construction grade steel, with iron ore as the raw material.

The Ladle Refining Furnace is a furnace in which the quality of liquid steel is improved by raising the temperature, to create a more refined grade of steel.

During steel production, once the steel is prepared from iron, in the basic oxygen furnace/arc furnace or induction furnace, it is transferred into the ladle for further refining, chemistry adjustment, inclusion and modifications. The ladle increases the temperature of the heat source and adjusts the chemical composition of molten raw metal. As it increases the heat of the liquid metal, it compensates thermal losses and further refines the steel.

LRF technology helps to make the best quality of TMT steel bars

(https://www.electrothermsteel.com) The best TMT steel bars in India are produced Ladle Refining Furnace (LRF) technology as per the standard (https://archive.org/details/gov.in.is.1786.2008/page/n3/mode/2up) IS:1786. This standard defines the right chemical composition and associated physical properties to produce construction grade steel bars.

To make the best quality TMT steel bars, it is important to control the proportion of Sulphur and Phosphorous. If present in higher proportions, these chemicals reduce the ductility of steel and create inclusions which result in disastrous imperfections. LRF technology refines the steel by floating inclusions in steel and removing dissolved gasses. Finally, the specified chemistry is obtained by adding ferro-alloys and the liquid steel is sent to the caster. This refined steel is cast into billets of required sizes in closed environment, to have further control of any remanent gases and other inclusions.

As a result of LRF technology, one gets higher quality (https://www.electrothermsteel.com/500d-and-550d-tmt-bars-the-ideal-choice-for-modern-critical-infrastructure-projects) 500D or 550D grade TMT steel bars.

500D and 550D grade TMT steel bars are mostly used in large scale infrastructure projects such as bridges, flyovers, dams, skyscrapers, airports, ports, tech parks, malls, canals, tunnels, industrial structures etc where there is need for top quality, heavy load bearing capacity. These top-quality TMT steel bars are ideal for use in seismic zones or areas where there is risk to life and property owing to frequency of natural calamities.

How LRF helps in improving the quality of steel

Ladle Refining Furnace process is efficient in making superior quality steel because of the following reasons:

Steel is desulphurized and dephosperised.

It is made cleaner with the removal of oxide inclusions

The gentle stirring by the ladle results in homogenization of the temperature as well as of the composition of molten steel

Inert gas purging helps to degassed steel and achieve low gas (oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen) content

Through better recovery and maintaining composition in narrow range, there is ample saving on ferro alloy consumption

Improving grain refinement in the microstructure

When the temperature is low there is increase in productivity as the melting furnace gets emptied faster

LRF acts as a buffer by holding molten steel for sequencing on the CCM

Without LRFs, higher tap temperatures are normally required from steel making furnaces due to heat losses during refining with conventional ladles.

Ladle refining of liquid metal is a proven technology to produce high quality steel by all GST registered TMT bar manufacturing companies. Currently, it is the most effective method of producing high quality "D" grade TMT bars as per the IS:1786 norms.

Radha 550 D LRF is South India's first Infrastructure Steel which ensures higher ductility and greater strength. The superior quality steel rebars not only have good bonding properties to concrete but are also highly durable. At Radha TMT a GST certified company, the bars are free from tramp elements like Cu, V, Ni, Cr etc. because the company has full in-house capabilities to control impurities. After refining the steel in their in-house LRF, Radha TMT 550D steel bars are rolled according to the required size in state-of-the-art Rolling Mill and thermo-mechanically treated in a Quenching Box.

The LRF technology, plus the highly atomised quenching, self-tempering and atmospheric cooling ensures of Radha TMT 550D LRF steel bars ensures that the refined steel TMT bars have superior mechanical properties in strength, weldability, ductility and bendability meeting or exceeding quality standards. Further, the company exercises stringent quality control through NABL accredited labs and equipment. With such technology and processes in place, one can rest assured that every single TMT bar from Radha Smelters' plant bears the distinct Radha TMT stamp of quality and reliability.

With the governments thrust of infrastructure development, there is huge demand for construction grade steel, which is strong, ductile, anti-corrosive, fire-resistant and long lasting. TMT steel bars that are produced using superior LRF technology as used at Radha TMT meet all the specifications of the government's need for steel.

(https://www.radhatmt.com) Radha TMT bars deliver exactly what builders, architects and consultants want - the strength, durability and resistance of steel. For more information, please visit: (https://www.radhatmt.com/about-us)

