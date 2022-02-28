Luminous launches New Age Li-ON Series Integrated Inverter with a Lithium-ion Battery

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Luminous power technologies, the innovation leader in power solution business, is excited to announce the launch of a new inverter series "Li-ON", an integrated Inverter with Lithium-ion batteries.

The new series built on Li-ion batteries, touted as the future of the power storage business, aligns with the idea of an 'integrated approach to science and technology, for a sustainable future', the theme for this year's National Science Day. The new inverter series is compact, safe, efficient, and provides high-rated performance with zero maintenance.

Commenting on the launch, Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "The Li-ON Series is being announced on National Science Day to reflect Luminous' strong focus on research and innovation that is both customer-focused and design-centric. Constantly striving towards quality and performance excellence, we are proud of our ability to create ground-breaking products that are not only innovative but also better for our environment. With the new series, we are also addressing the pressing needs for minimizing the carbon footprint with reduced CO2 emissions. Our aim is to provide our customers with an experience that's essential in the post-pandemic era, as we need to stay connected and rely on an "always-on" support system. Li-ON is attractive, compact, safe, and efficient, with a long-lasting battery that requires negligible maintenance. It is certainly a game-changing power backup system."

Li-ON 1250, the first in the Li-ON series, will be offered as a single unit with an inverter and integrated Li-ion battery encapsulated in an elegantly designed premium cabinet. With the new Li-ON battery, the Li-ON series of inverters promise enhanced performance with an extended battery life that is 3 times better than conventional battery-based inverters. Additionally, the Li-ON series supports fast charging - completing full charge in just 4 hours.

Li-ON 1250 is an intelligent inverter with a unique Battery Management System (BMS) that manages the performance of both Inverter and Battery, thereby increasing its performance and life. The new 1100 VA inverter can run a maximum of 880W of load and is ideal for running homes up to 3 BHK or a large showroom with a backup time of more than 3 hours with 50% load.

Overall, the product is designed to offer new-age features which add value to the lives of the consumer. 3 times longer life, 3 times faster charging, consistent backup time, maintenance-free and 5 years warranty are real differentiators and drivers for any consumer to buy this product. The inverter also comes with an advanced LCD screen that displays running statistics like battery charging time & backup time. The new power backup solution is safe, eliminates the risk of accidental contact by doing away with wires, terminals and includes Pure Sine Wave Output, an in-built safety mechanism to protect appliances from voltage surges and short circuits.

Equipped with all the safety precautions, the product is free from acid spills or toxic fumes and does not require any periodic water topping in the battery that makes it safe to place it inside the house. Besides, the simple plug and play design help households enjoy long-range power backup of an inverter with easy installation. In addition to the above benefits, the product also helps to reduce CO2 emissions thereby safeguarding the environment.

With the Li-ON series, Luminous is also setting new service benchmarks offering a unique five-year warranty on both inverter and battery alongside free installation service nationwide. The product would be available at 0% EMI scheme with HDFC bank. Also, Luminous is launching a buyback offer where the customers can exchange their old inverter battery with Li-ON at exciting exchange price.

Luminous' new inverter series is priced approximately around INR 50000 and will initially be available across Metro and Tier-1 locations. Moreover, the company plans to leverage the existing sales network of more than 35000 distributors and dealers to reach households across the country.

