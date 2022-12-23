MAAC 24FPS Celebrates and Honors Creativity at the 19th Edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), a premier institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX training, Gaming and Multimedia hosted its 19th edition of 24FPS Awards - India's most coveted International Animation Awards. The event was hosted by Raja Mukherjee & Himanshi Chatwani. Stalwarts from the Media & Entertainment Industry joined in to be a part of the grand celebration of incredible talents from around the world with this event. With over 5000 entries in 35 categories; this mega event witnessed an audience of over 1200 from across the country at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

24 FPS is one of the most eagerly anticipated events where thousands of students participate in various categories to bring their imagination to life and execute work that is at par with industry standards. 24 FPS also has global zealous participants who showcase their creative flair in the external categories of 24 FPS. Over 100 Industry leaders and professionals attended this glittering awards night to witness the most admired event of the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry. Awards were given across categories such as Best VFX Short Film, Best 3D Animated Short Film, Digital Film Making, Design Aesthetics etc.

The esteemed jury panel comprised of senior personnel from top production houses & institutions such as Technicolor, Tata Elxsi, Assemblage, IDC (IIT Mumbai), yFX (a division of Yash Raj Films), 88 Pictures, Makuta VFX, ReDefine, DNEG, Amazon, Folks, Tech Mahindra, Electronics Arts, amongst many others. Within the special "Movers and Shakers" category, the audience was enthralled with the presence of Elli AvrRam who was awarded as the 'Most Popular Versatile Artist in the Media & Entertainment'; Ashnoor Kaur as the 'Most Popular Gen Z Actress and significant contribution to Television Content' and Yashraj Mukhate as the 'Digital Sensation & Creative Content Creator'. Seasoned professionals and dignitaries from the media & entertainment industry graced the occasion. Leading studio ReDefine was awarded for their 'outstanding VFX work' in the movie Brahmastra. Gamitronics was also awarded for their Metaverse PartyNite as the 'Metaverse Trendsetter of the Year'.

Dr Anil Pant, MD & CEO, Aptech Ltd. said, "We are ecstatic to have hosted our 19th edition of MAAC 24FPS International Animation Awards back in a large format glitzing awards night avatar. This awards night is unique, not only for its on-ground euphoria but also in its tradition of recognizing the real heroes behind the reels. Since the launch of 24FPS, we have conducted various masterclasses, mentoring sessions, workshops, and personal feedback sessions for our students that enabled them to deliver exemplary pieces of art of extraordinary quality! MAAC 24 FPS, stepping into its glorious 20th year today is an industry accreditation and these awards are a way to recognize and showcase the brilliance of a talent that resides within our country, the future of the AVGC industry and many of them are certain to become known names tomorrow."

He further added, "MAAC believes that the growing demand in the AVGC industry can only be met by skilling the youth and nurturing their creative minds to make them industry ready. Celebrations of talent such as 24FPS is a way towards creating a strong community of skilled employed professionals. I congratulate not only the proud winners but all the participating students, entries and creative submissions from across the globe. Each one of them delivered exemplary body of work and displayed great competitive spirit. We are also thankful to the jury from the media & entertainment industry for taking the time out in not only attending the event but also to offer guidance & feedback to all the participants and submissions."

According to FICCI EY M & E, 2022, the Indian M & E sector will grow at a CAGR of 13% and add INR707 billion in three years. The key contributors to this growth are animation and VFX (14%) and online gaming (7%). The Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector in India has the potential to become the torch bearer of "Create in India" & "Brand India". India has the potential to capture 5% (~$40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.

The online gaming segment is expected to reach INR153 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M & E sector, driven by innovations across non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse and esports. The segment will grow across all its verticals viz, esports, fantasy sports, casual gaming, and other games of skill. Metaverse will be enabled by fast internet connections (5G and 6G), powerful virtual reality (VR) headsets, and a large audience of gamers.

With the best-in class curriculum and 6 edge advantage like technical skills, industry readiness, creativity, teamwork, working under deadlines, resilience, and personality development MAAC is regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia & Broadcast. MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as MAAC 24FPS plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is India's leading training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 & a major brand of Aptech Ltd., MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. (https://www.maacindia.com/courses.aspx) MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information please visit (https://www.maacindia.com).

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)