Maharashtra to play a significant role in India's growth story: Subhash Desai

You would like to read
- Subhash Ghai, Ekta Kapoor and Komal Nahta discuss the business of entertainment for Thought Leaders of India
- Beacons of Hope restoring our faith In humanity one act at a time
- How Spark Group thrives on its promise to deliver a convergence between luxury living and standard of living
- HarperCollins presents 'The Biography of a Failed Venture: Decoding success secrets from the Black box of a Dead Start-up' by Prashant Desai
- 'Red FM announces return of 'South Side Story', an ultimate South India experience'
Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Minister of Industries, Govt. of Maharashtra, Subhash Desai today said that the state's plans to become a trillion-dollar economy will see it play a bigger role in India's growth story after attracting strong investments even during the COVID pandemic.
Inaugurating Maharashtra's presence at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai, the minister said, "Maharashtra is the growth engine of the Indian economy, and we are ready to welcome the world from EXPO2020 Dubai. We look forward to signing many MoUs with prospective big corporates and governments."
"Maharashtra is banking big on the investor fraternity as part of its participation in Dubai Expo. The state is expected to sign some key investment initiatives as well as bilateral agreements of economic corporation with strategic investment and country partners and is offering a series of support services through its industry department, where all the clearances and approvals are available at one platform," he added.
Aditi Tatkare, Minister of State for Industries and Tourism, Amit V. Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education & Cultural Affairs of Govt. of Maharashtra, Dr Anbalagan CEO, MIDC and Nodal Officer, Dubai Expo along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai and other officials from the state Govt. were also present during the inauguration.
"The state of Maharashtra didn't stop during pandemic and continued to attract investments from across the globe. Corporates from various countries have signed agreements with Maharashtra to set up their units even during the COVID-19 period," Desai added.
Maharashtra is the most attractive FDI destination in India and has attracted almost thirty per cent of total FDI flowing in the country from 2000 to 2021. During the pandemic, Maharashtra has attracted investments of around USD 27.5 Bn (October 2019 to June 2021, as per DPIIT). The state's contribution to India's GDP is around 15% and it has a significate share in exports and employment generation for the country.
"We are honoured, proud, and privileged to be a part of Dubai EXPO2020. It provides us with numerous opportunities to promote the state's tourism from such a global platform. We will have strategic partnerships with Dubai and other international tourism companies to further strengthen and collaborate to promote tourism in our state," Tatkare said.
In addition to trade and commerce, showcasing Maharashtra's culture and tourism potential will also be a key part of the state's participation at EXPO2020 Dubai.
To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - (https://indiaexpo2020.com/)
Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/)
Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/)
Twitter - (https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09)
LinkedIn - (https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true)
YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured)
Koo - (https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020)
To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - (https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor