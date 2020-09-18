Malabar Gold & Diamonds to hold first virtual store launch

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, will inaugurate its first store in Patna in Bihar through a unique virtual store launch event on September 19, 2020.

Brand ambassador Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed will grace the first-of-its-kind virtual store inauguration event which will be streamed on its official Facebook page.

Located at Boring Canal Road, the lavish showroom is a part of its global expansion plan of the jeweller and its vision to strengthen retail presence in eastern India. The jeweller said that it will hold virtual store launches to inaugurate showrooms across India, going forward, to comply with the safety and security guidelines in the post-COVID scenario.

The spacious store in Patna with an area of 5500 square feet will offer a safe and hygienic retail environment to its customers by adopting all the necessary precautions and safety measures. As the brand enjoys tremendous goodwill across the country and beyond banking on exceptional products and services, the aesthetically designed will offer the jewellery buyers of the state exquisite jewellery retail experience.

"The store in Patna will help us further expand our presence in eastern India. The virtual store launch will bring an element of novelty to our main foray into Bihar. Our retail expansion is a part of our plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. So, we have plans to triple the number of showrooms in the next five years," said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed.

"What makes our brand appealing to the global consumers is our highly diversified product range, immaculate designs, and impeccable after-sales services," he added.

"Our unparalleled transparency in pricing and quality has helped us win customer confidence across the country and beyond. We want to offer our unique services, facilities and unmatched variety to the customers in Bihar," said O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The jewellery retail chain offers exquisitely designed gold jewellery for all occasions across age groups. It offers world-class facilities along with lifelong free maintenance, one-year free insurance on products, buy-back guarantee, zero deduction for exchange, etc. It also offers maximum value while selling or exchanging old gold as well as advance booking facility by 10 per cent of the value upfront to its customers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Founded in 1993 by a team of enterprising businessmen led by Ahammed MP at the northern city of Kozhikode, Kerala, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has come a long way to become the world's fifth-largest jewellery retailer with over 260 showrooms spread over ten geographies with its annual turnover touching approximately Rs 30,000 crores.

With 13 cluster manufacturing units in India and GCC - the company currently has 12 jewellery brands to cater to the discerning needs of customers. This is a rare foot for a business house that started its long march as a single shop retail outlet and reached the pinnacle of its business vertical in such a short span of time. With headquarters in Kerala and branches across India, the Middle East and the Far East, Malabar Group is best known for its activities in the field of gold, diamonds, silver and lifestyle articles.

