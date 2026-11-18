VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Winter brings with it one of the most inviting travel seasons of the year, making South India a preferred destination for discerning travellers. From cool, mist-covered hills and pleasant coastal weather to regional delicacies and the cultural charm of pilgrimage destinations, the region offers something for every traveller.

Mango Hill Hotels has built a presence across diverse destinations, with a portfolio spanning Chennai, Coimbatore, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Pondicherry, Auroville, Velankanni and Tiruvannamalai, among others. Its portfolio caters to varied travel needs, including leisure holidays, pilgrimage visits, family getaways, destination weddings, residential conferences and local dining experiences.