PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Manipal Hospital Whitefield has marked a significant milestone in Sports Medicine with the launch of its Department of Sports & Exercise Science, a comprehensive, multidisciplinary initiative designed to support athletes across all levels, from recreational fitness enthusiasts to elite professionals. The newly launched department brings together all the components of Sports Medicine and Sports Surgery, including rehabilitation, nutrition, psychology, strength and conditioning, and performance optimisation under one roof, addressing a critical gap in athlete care, where treatment often remains fragmented across specialties.

The launch event was graced by Mr. Arnab Mondal, Zonal Director; Dr. Chaitanya Pathania, Cluster Director - Manipal Hospital Whitefield and Varthur Road, along with medical experts Dr. (Prof) Ayyappan V Nair, Consultant - Shoulder Surgery, Sports Medicine & Arthroscopy, and Dr. Shishir M. M, Specialist - Sports Medicine.