Manoranjan Group to launch its new TV Channel - Manoranjan Prime

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/SRV): With a long-standing legacy of running successful channels across the country, Manoranjan Group is ready to add another feather to their hat by launching Manoranjan Prime, a new Bhojpuri TV Channel in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The launch is scheduled for March of this year.

Manoranjan Prime is a general entertainment channel (GEC) and will cater contents such as Bhojpuri films, TV shows and music. The channel also plans to telecast feature content from digital creators including Youtubers and social media influencers. This is will be a first of a kind channel which will provide an amalgamation of television and digital content for their viewers. The channel will be available in DD Free Dish and across all the major MSO's and cable operators / DTH operators.

Manoranjon Prime will bring to its viewers a varied line-up of movies from different genres to pick and choose from. The network promises content ranging across classics, thrillers and comedy among others. The main objective of the channel is to bring fresh content to the telly.

The Manoranjan Group targeted the Bhojpuri speaking belt because of its rising potential. The group has successfully run several channels such as Manoranjan TV (Hindi Movie Channel), Manoranjan Movies (Punjabi Movie Channel) and Manoranjan Grand, over the years.

Sahib Chopra, President, Manoranjan Group said, "We are driving the next phase of expansion plans of the group in FM Radio/Digital Media and e-commerce. Our vision is to make the organization a 360-degree media house with various verticals of Media and Entertainment in the next few years. The media landscape in India continues to expand rapidly and we are determined to leverage our current momentum in every way."

Under the astute leadership of Babar Chopra, the Creative Channel Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd was started way back in the year 1980 with the only aim of providing good content to their viewers. That marked the beginning of Manoranjan Group and it has successfully stood out amidst its competitors.

With strong ratings and addition of new advertisers, the channels have been expanding its audience reach and revenue. The Group aims to expand into segments where they see unparallel opportunities. They identified a gap in the Bhojpuri genre to serve a holistic entertainment experience to the burgeoning middle class whose appreciation for good content is growing.

"With a vision to make a media and entertainment behemoth, Creative Channel Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd (Manoranjan Group) is all set to create a huge difference in the fast-growing era of infotainment which has encapsulated the entire gamut of showbiz today", added Sahib Chopra

The Group looks forward to achieving an expansive group of viewers and advertising opportunities. Television as a medium has immense strength and its role as a source of information has reached a different benchmark during the lockdown. Despite rise in viewership on OTT platforms, satellite television holds its position as the preferred screen of choice for a majority of audiences in rural India. The ownership of TV sets in rural India has outpaced growth in urban areas as per latest data from BARC. The Group sees a great opportunity in the Bhojpuri market, especially the rural segment as the primary consumers, and create content exclusively for them. They want to design and create content in a way that people across all age groups relate to it.

To know more visit: (http://www.manoranjantv.com/?utm_source=SRV-PR & utm_medium=ANI & utm_campaign=Manoranjan+TV)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)