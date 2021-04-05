'Marketing Moves' and 'MintShint' founder Chirag Alawadhi, enhances brand image

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/The PRTree): Founder of Marketing Moves Media Pvt. Ltd., a digital marketing company, Chirag Alawadhi has dealt with building campaigns for companies like Lenskart, Airtel, Beardo, and Jk tires. Catering to the best market in the modern world, Chirag has also established MintShint, a media and news platform that focuses on boosting digital strategies.

Counting on bringing varied digital strategies to the table, Chirag Alawadhi implements campaigns and ideas to lead the brand towards substantial growth and enhancing its online presence all the while increasing its brand awareness, performance and value. Making use of his media platform, 'Marketing Moves', he has already attained his position in the digital marketing world as a role model for millions.

With a dedicated team of creative members and regular content campaign ideas, media and news company, 'MintShint' was founded in 2019 and since then is known for its impeccable skills and techniques., Chirag Alawadhi has been a sensation in the digital marketing field because of his efficacy in managing both companies. The digital medium is the most growing market in the modern world. It has given businesses to be even more convenient through worldwide reach and MintShint is one of those organizations which has helped its clients to reach greater heights.

Apart from being a conqueror in digital marketing, Chirag Alawadhi is also into YouTube consultancy and social media influencing. 'Marketing Moves' is working its way to becoming India's top digital business, in advance of being an expert on the digital medium. Talking about his way of working, Chirag says, "We take inspiration from the smallest of things around and come out with something creative and then build our strategies on them. After all, a knack of creativity is the key to success these days."

They have worked continuously with entrepreneurs and businessmen, their skills and techniques have made the company's work easier. Aside from being a digital marketing specialist, Chirag Alawadhi continues to hold a strong place in the world of collaboration and development. He understands the importance of digital marketing in this heavily growing modern era. Believing in the fact of contribution, he tries to bring quality content to the community with his work. There is no doubt that the young businessman has started to become an icon for the next generation as his work has a positive impact on the digital world.

