VMPL

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], March 26: Marwadi University, Rajkot, has achieved a significant global milestone by securing a position in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 for Computer Science & Information Systems. Achieving the 751-850 rank band, this recognition places the university among the Top 40 institutions in India in this domain, alongside premier institutes including the IITs.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy as this is the only university from Gujarat to feature in this prestigious ranking for Computer Science & Information Systems. Remarkably, India has doubled its top-50 places since 2024 to 27 across 12 institutions.

Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University, shared, "The QS World University Rankings by Subject is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and credible global benchmarks. We are proud to be the only university from Gujarat to feature in this prestigious ranking. This milestone highlights our growing academic excellence, research capabilities, and industry alignment in the field of computer science and information systems."