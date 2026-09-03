VMPL New Delhi [India], September 3: Headquartered in Indiranagar, Bengaluru-based Mathapathi Constructions Private Limited is strategically expanding its footprint in the city's premium residential market. Incorporated in 2020, the company leverages decades of construction expertise to deliver high-quality residential projects. Mathapathi Grand Field is the most important project in its current development portfolio, where residential development is in progress on Varthur Land opposite Gunjur Club in East Bengaluru. The project is located on the company's land and encompasses two acres. The company's leadership is well equipped with experience in the residential development field. Its founder and Chairperson, Dr. M B Mathapathi, has been involved in the construction industry for over 40 years and has put up over 11 residential projects. Mrs Girijadevi Mathapathi, the co-founder, is also included with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry and has a wealth of knowledge in construction project management, construction site planning, construction team management, construction quality management and more.

Mathapathi Constructions claims to have completed over 11 residential projects in Bengaluru and emphasises on its commitment to quality construction and meticulous attention to detail. The company profile also reads that they have been delivering premium quality deliveries since 2005 and also has a reputation of being transparent, trusted and timely delivery on handovers. For buyers and investors, regulatory compliance is another major aspect highlighted by the company. Mathapathi Grand Field is registered with RERA under registration number RERA No. EX/PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/260120/005340 The company does not just build but has also a management team, which is also responsible for sales, marketing, finance and compliance. Mr. Chetan Mathapathi is responsible for sales and marketing and is focused on the client and tailoring solutions, and Mr. Sachin Mathapathi is responsible for finance and compliance, with a focus on risk assessment, financial planning and regulatory issues.

Mathapathi Constructions claims to have its focus is on targeting properties in high demand and growth areas of Bengaluru, with craftsmanship and delivery standards intact. Building residential communities and lifestyles, not just housing units - that is the company's wider mission; it is based on its leadership experience and its values of trust, transparency and integrity. Mathapathi Constructions, which has an active project in its portfolio at the Mathapathi Grand Field, wants to create a stronger presence in the competitive premium real estate market in Bengaluru. Its focus on experienced leadership, residential project delivery, regulatory compliance, and customer-focused development is aimed at establishing it as a long-term player in the ever-changing real estate scene in the city.

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