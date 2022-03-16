Meet the Architect behind Transformation of Waste Dumping Ground into Pune Metro Depot

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping environmental concerns in mind, Enia Architects has achieved a groundbreaking feat by transforming a waste dumping ground into a depot that now forms an integral part of Pune Metro. Earlier, the plot had been in use as a waste dumping ground for the last 30 years before it was given to Maharashtra Metro for development. The legacy waste was treated to recover 60 per cent soil after segregation which was used as a filling material for various works of the metro project. The Pune Metro was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the mega project is set to transform the future of urban mobility with sustainable development. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs. 11,400 crore.

Conceptualized by Enia Architects, the depot constructed at Hill View Park (Vanaz) has been planned as an elevated depot for stabling and maintenance of metro trains. According to Atri Joshi, CEO and Director of Enia Architects, all research, innovation should be at the service of the common good and preservation of resources is imperative in the construction of a new urban model.

"We are really glad and proud in contributing our knowledge, expertise and experience in the Pune Metro Project. We are currently going through a phase of rapid urbanisation and here, it becomes imperative to utilise our resources wisely for sustainable development. India, under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking great strides in terms of world-class infrastructure development. The Pune Metro will be a boon for the city and it will transform the face of urban mobility to build a future that is sustainable and pollution-free," said Atri Joshi, CEO and Director, Enia Architects.

Enia Architects was founded in 2003 out of a friendship, a passion and a common interest to experience places and cultures, to confront the complexity of programmes in order to find a suitable and reasoned response, and to always explore and innovate.

