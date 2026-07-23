BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], July 22: Melbourne's unique mix of high-quality education and research, multiculture, sports and arts has propelled it to No 1 in Australia - and fourth in the world - in the 2027 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities rankings. It means Melbourne has been ranked in the top five cities for students for the fifth consecutive year. University of Melbourne Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement) Professor Michael Wesley said the rankings proves Melbourne's distinctive appeal to students. "Students coming to Melbourne benefit from being immersed in a vibrant, multicultural city that delivers world-class research, innovation and arts," Professor Wesley said.

"In turn, they contribute to the exchange of diverse insights and experiences and can access transformative opportunities that extend well beyond the classroom." Rudra Tiwari, an international undergraduate student from India, said: "Coming to Melbourne was a no-brainer. The city just has this energy." "What really stood out to me was how the University of Melbourne encourages you to work on real-world problems, not just what's in the textbooks." "My classmates are building projects, working with industry and contributing to research, and seeing what's possible around you makes you realise you can achieve more than you ever thought. It gives you the confidence to believe you can do it too."

Anna Ryley, a student from Brisbane in Australia, said: "I love the weather, controversially from Brisbane. There are so many theatre shows on, there's so much live music, there's sport, there's literally everything you could ask for right on your doorstep." "And the University of Melbourne has an awesome reputation, particularly for the arts, and I thought it would be a really great place to grow and let myself be nurtured by some of the best academics in Australia." Seoul ranked first, followed by Tokyo, London, with Melbourne in fourth place, ahead of Munich and Sydney, equal fifth. The QS Best Student Cities rankings recognise destinations that provide an exceptional environment to study, live and build a future, including access to world-class education. Current and former students surveyed shared their experience, which included whether they would recommend the city they studied in and whether they would stay after graduation.

One of the world's leading universities, the University of Melbourne is consistently recognised for academic excellence, ranking 22nd globally in the latest QS World University Rankings, 37th in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings and 38th in the Academic Ranking of World Universities. For more information on the University of Melbourne's global standing, visit our Facts and Figures page. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)