Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of Nigeria to discuss their partnership programs

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation during her meeting with H.E. Dr. Mrs. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany discussed with H.E. Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' their partnership programs during her visit to Merck Foundation office.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign expressed, "I am honored to receive my dear sister, H.E. Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother', at our office to discuss our long-term partnership and ongoing programs to build healthcare capacity, support girl education, and empower infertile women in Nigeria.

We have been working very closely with her since 2015 and together we have provided scholarships to more than 30 scholarships to young Nigerian doctors in several critical and underserved specialties including Fertility & Embryology, Diabetes, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual & Reproductive Medicine, Respiratory Medicine and Clinical Microbiology & infectious diseases."

H.E. Dr. Buhari, The First Lady of Nigeria and Ambassador of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' said, "It is wonderful to meet our partner Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation to empower infertile women through access to information, education, health and change of mindset. We also work towards empowering our girls in education. I am particularly happy to celebrate the Nigerian journalists as the winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards and to launch the new editions of best song, best fashion designers and best film award with the aim to sensitize our communities and to create a platform to break the silence."

Please click on the link to view the pictures of the meeting: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgAhPD5Ao10 & feature=youtu.be)

Merck Foundation announced the Call for applications of their important awards for Nigerian Media, Fashion Designers, Musical artists and Filmmakers.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "After the huge success of previous editions, I am very happy to launch the 2022 edition of Merck Foundation awards, together with Nigeria First Lady. Through these awards we would like to encourage the media, fashion, film making and music fraternity to raise awareness on the important topics of breaking the stigma around infertility, underscoring the importance of girls' education and women empowerment at all levels, Stopping GBV and Ending Child marriage."

The awards winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021 are:

Online Category

Bukola Afeni, Newsday Online, Third Position

Print Media Category

OjomaAkor, Daily Trust Newspaper Media Limited, First Position

The awards winners of Merck Foundation "Mask Up with Care" Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 are:

Online Category

Abiodun Azi, News Agency of Nigeria, Second Position

The awards winners of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 are:

Online Category

Martins Ifijeh, ThisDay Newspapers, First Position

Chinedu Asadu, Cable Newspaper Limited, Second Position

Print Media Category

Chioma Obinna, Vanguard Media Limited, First Position

RADIO CATEGORY

Abubakar Sulaiman, Sawaba FM 104.9 Hadejia, First Position

The awards winners of "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020 awards are:

Online Category

Ishioma Emi Mary - Ventures Africa, First Position

EbereAgozie - GFH News, First Position

OdimegwuOnwumere - The Nigerian Voice, Second Position

Print Media Category

OjomaAkor - Daily Trust, First Position

Multimedia Category

Aneta Felix - TV360 Nigeria, First Position

RADIO CATEGORY

Ekene Odigwe - Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Coalcity FM), First Position

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-africa-media-recognition-awards-more-than-a-mother) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-film-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-fashion-awards-more-than-a-mother) here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click (https://merck-foundation.com/Awards/merck-foundation-song-awards-more-than-a-mother) to view more details.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria has also launched three children storybooks titled: "(https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/David_Story_Nigeria.pdf)David's story" to emphasize on the strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resulted domestic violence in the future, "E(https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/Educating_Atikat_storybook_Nigeria.pdf) ducating Atikat" to emphasize on the importance of empowering girls through education and "(https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/Make_the_right_choice_Nigeria.pdf) Make the Right Choice Story" to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak.

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as.

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

