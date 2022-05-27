METZ launched 86" 4K Android 10 TV with boundless screen

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Metz has Launched the NEW ERA of 86" LED TV which comes with Android 10, boundless screen & preloaded most watched OTT Platform Application.

The TV set is designed for panoramic viewing, hands-free voice control, chameleon extreme - 2.0 engine, Dolby vision & Dolby Atmos, 2GB + 32GB and Android 10. The Research & Development and Innovation team of the company has delivered the most advanced features, a continuation of German legacy of engineering perfection and precession such as high-quality smart TV integrated with latest AI.

Rocky Chen, Managing Director of (https://metzindia.in) METZ India said, "We are very glad to launch this premium TV in India. We are committed to Indian market & our focus is to bring German technology for our Indian consumers. We are also planning many more products in upcoming festive season for our focused market - India."

(https://metzindia.in) METZ, the company behind the new TV is powered by state-of-the-art German technology with high performance and durability along with contemporary and latest design aesthetics that are user friendly. This all packaged together brings to you a complete delightful and unmatched audio-visual experience.

Established in 1938, METZ has been one of the longest established consumer electronics companies in Germany and has dominated Europe for over eight decades. Ever since its inception, METZ emerged far ahead by delivering contemporary designs as well as latest customer-friendly technology that was of the highest quality.

METZ as a brand has earned its coveted position of being 'the pride of millions of households' in not only Germany but entire Europe as well.

