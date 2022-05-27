METZ launched 86" 4K Android 10 TV with boundless screen

You would like to read
- Neo-Bank Major Niyo Boosts Its Customer Experiences by Partnering With Clootrack
- Sony Pictures Networks India bags exclusive rights to broadcast Asia's biggest Multi-Sporting Event, 2022 Asian Games
- Expedia recognizes RateGain as a preferred connectivity partner
- Singapore International Foundation launches new virtual volunteering programme to train youths in digital skills for social impact
- Eco-friendly housing essentials that homebuyer needs to focus on
New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Metz has Launched the NEW ERA of 86" LED TV which comes with Android 10, boundless screen & preloaded most watched OTT Platform Application.
The TV set is designed for panoramic viewing, hands-free voice control, chameleon extreme - 2.0 engine, Dolby vision & Dolby Atmos, 2GB + 32GB and Android 10. The Research & Development and Innovation team of the company has delivered the most advanced features, a continuation of German legacy of engineering perfection and precession such as high-quality smart TV integrated with latest AI.
Rocky Chen, Managing Director of (https://metzindia.in) METZ India said, "We are very glad to launch this premium TV in India. We are committed to Indian market & our focus is to bring German technology for our Indian consumers. We are also planning many more products in upcoming festive season for our focused market - India."
(https://metzindia.in) METZ, the company behind the new TV is powered by state-of-the-art German technology with high performance and durability along with contemporary and latest design aesthetics that are user friendly. This all packaged together brings to you a complete delightful and unmatched audio-visual experience.
Established in 1938, METZ has been one of the longest established consumer electronics companies in Germany and has dominated Europe for over eight decades. Ever since its inception, METZ emerged far ahead by delivering contemporary designs as well as latest customer-friendly technology that was of the highest quality.
METZ as a brand has earned its coveted position of being 'the pride of millions of households' in not only Germany but entire Europe as well.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor