MG Motor India and PPG Asian Paints launch a technology that can enable CO2 reduction of 1500 tons/annum

Halol (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MG Motor India takes another step towards sustainability. The company has recently become the world's first automotive brand to use ULTRAX Degreaser, a liquid alkaline degreasing cleaner developed by PPG Asian Paints. The degreasing pre-treatment chemical launch aligns with the brand's focus on making sustainable mobility greener, leading to a CO2 reduction of 787 tons/annum.
Apart from the ULTRAX degreaser, MG Motor India conserves energy through Low-Temperature Phosphate (VERSABOND) and High Throw Low Cure Cathodic Electro Coating Paint, leading to a CO2 reduction of 325 tons/annum and approximately 388 tons/annum, respectively. These new technologies will support the company to enable a cumulative CO2 reduction of 1500 tons/annum.
Ravi Mittal - Director Manufacturing, MG Motor India, said, "Through the #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign, MG Motor India, is focusing on bringing innovations to make positive changes to the environment and society. PPG Asian Paints' ULTRAX and VERSABOND have helped us unlock temperature reduction in the Pre-treatment process at the PTCED line, contributing to substantial energy conservation. This has further increased the efficiency of our operations and reduced our overall costs. We are thankful to PPG Asian Paints, for helping us substantially reduce CO2.
PPG Asian Paints Chief Operating Officer, Anurag Sahai, said, "We are thrilled about the launch of ULTRAX LT8620. We are happy to provide solutions to MG, aiming to work together on more sustainable technologies. The partnership with MG Motor India is a significant step forward in promoting energy conservation, and we are delighted to be a part of the brand's sustainability initiative."
MG Motor India is always on the lookout for ways to impact the environment positively. It recently partnered with CleanMax to use 4.85 MW of wind-solar power to conduct its operations in the Halol manufacturing hub, eliminating the use of 2 lakh MT of carbon dioxide in 15 years. The company has also announced its latest initiative (Enviro Wash) to promote dry car washing, encouraging people to save up to 14 lakh litres of water per month. For EVs, MG Motor has teamed up with Attero to reuse and recycle Li-ion batteries of electric vehicles in India. Its collaboration with TES-AMM also ensures environmentally sustainable and secured recycling of EV batteries in the country.
