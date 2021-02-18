MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach that led to the birth of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine learning (ML), AR/VR, which are some of the examples that highlight how innovation is taking up space in every aspect of life, digitally and offline.

The second edition of the India Innovation Index was released recently. Maharashtra is ranked second and is set to chase the top spot soon. The index demonstrates the government's continued commitment to transforming the country into an innovation-driven economy.

Innovation will play a key role in making the country self-reliant and heading towards the five trillion dollar economy. Ranked in the top 50 nations in the Global Innovation Index, India is deeply immersed in bringing about a paradigm shift and aims to be in the top 25.

Currently, 16 percent of India's firms are classified as "Highly Innovative". Therefore, there is ample space and opportunity for innovation practitioners across industries, to share their learnings and co-build the future, as leading educators.

With efforts in the same direction, MIT ID Innovation's latest contribution to strengthening the global Innovation ecosystem is the launch of online certification courses to deliver the best practices in collaboration with industry experts and Innovation practitioners.

In 2026, Pune, Maharashtra-based MIT Institute of Design will be celebrating 20 years of being a pioneering player in design education. The futurist journey began with one thought of the founder, which led to educating and impacting thousands in multiple design disciplines and naturally progressing into Innovation.

First-ever Innovation-focused online program in India

Thinking out of the box is the only way to stand-out in today's world. Comprehending the need, the online programs by MIT ID Innovation are customized to transform potential minds into global leaders. Striving for global exposure on a single screen, the MIT ID Innovation courses provide thoughtfully curated digital learning experiences in Design, Technology, Business, and Humanities.

The duration of these digital programs ranges from one month to nine months. The programs are subject to the flexibility of the learner, with generous scoops of career mentoring and networking.

Revolutionary pedagogy

Working professionals will be mentored for a fast-track career mode, to help them evolve for roles of their choice: Innovation Strategist, Product Development/R & D, Strategy, and New Business Development, Digital Business Strategist, Technology Commercialization, Innovation Management, Design and Development, Design Management, Product Management, New Product Development, Innovation lead, Entrepreneur to name a few. The educators are a team of experienced industry professionals, entrepreneurs, technology, and innovation professionals brought under one digital roof.

