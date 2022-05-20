MIT-WPU brings future-ready Civil Engineering programs to address modern infrastructural challenges

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/SRV): Under the aegis of the School of Civil Engineering, MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune) offers prestigious programs in B.Tech Civil Engineering and B.Tech Civil Engineering (Smart Infrastructure and Construction Engineering) with a legacy of more than two decades to interested candidates. From the smallest hut to eye-catching structures, civil engineers manifest their work invoking science, art and ethics; to conceive, design, build, monitor, operate and maintain infrastructure, transportation and public utility projects.

Keeping in mind the dynamic nature of the industry and its requirements, the School of Civil Engineering aims to nurture and guide young minds to develop bright and competent civil engineers.

To provide relevant experiential learning, the School of Civil Engineering houses a Centre of Excellence for Innovative Design and Construction Technology initiative in collaboration with the Building Science Department of Politecnico De Milano, Italy. As part of its constant efforts to foster industry-academic partnerships, the School of Civil Engineering has also signed numerous MoUs with organizations like PCERF, BAI, KL Structures USA, BSDC College UK, and Plymouth University UK. Further, students of civil engineering can also make use of the structural dynamic laboratory, funded by AICTE's MODROB scheme, to test seismic response assessment of existing civil engineering structures.

Dr Shantini Bokil, Head of School of Engineering at MIT-WPU, said, "In this era of industrialisation and automation, the civil engineering sector has adorned a new outlook integrating sustainable development and new technologies. At the School of Engineering, we take pride in shaping future civil engineers and strive towards continuous improvement through evolving pedagogy, long-lasting collaborations and social innovation coupled with experiential learning."

The 4-year full-time, B.Tech Civil Engineering program promotes academic excellence in the field of civil and environmental engineering with a focus on higher education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship amongst graduates. Students can choose from a plethora of majors such as -- Infrastructure, Construction Engineering and Management; Structural Analysis and Design, Materials; Geotechnical and Foundation Engineering; Transportation (Roads, Bridges, Railway, Airport, Docks and Harbors); and Water Resources Engineering.

The B.Tech Civil Engineering (Smart Infrastructure and Construction Engineering) program provides students with the knowledge of technologies that can be applied to solve infrastructure problems associated with ageing infrastructure and growing demands. With increasing urbanization, urban areas are expected to house 40 per cent of India's population and contribute 75 per cent of India's GDP by 2030.

Taking cognisance of this, the pedagogy followed for the future-oriented course involves smart technologies including sensors, crowdsourcing and citizen science, actuators, data transmission, IoT, big data analytics, and blockchain. These concepts can further be applied to smart infrastructure and construction management. Students pursuing the program can also opt from a host of majors including -- Intelligent Transport System, Sustainable Construction Materials and Management, Intelligent Irrigation Technologies, and Automation in Civil Construction.

Post completion of the course, graduates from the Civil Engineering programs can take up career opportunities such as -- Construction Project Engineer, Consultant (Structural, Environmental, Construction Management and Surveying), Infrastructure Planner and Development Engineer, Safety Auditor, Quality Control and Assurance Engineer, GIS Mapper, and Metro and Infrastructure Engineer to name a few.

In addition to the various job opportunities, graduates interested in broadening their horizons for higher education can take advantage of the Institute's tie-up with foreign universities. MIT-WPU and Nottingham Trent University, UK have signed a progression agreement to allow Civil Engineering students to take the 4+1 progression route for the courses offered by the UK based institute's School of Architecture, Design and Build Environment. Those interested can choose from six MSc courses offered -- MSc Construction Management, MSc Project Management (Construction), MSc Quantity Surveying, MSc Structural Engineering with Management, MSc Structural Engineering with Materials, and MSc Civil Engineering.

To explore the field of civil engineering, interested candidates must have passed 12th standard with Physics, Mathematics and English as compulsory subjects with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates) to apply for the program. Further, candidates are also required to submit their valid JEE Main, MH-CET, WPU-MEET or PERA CET scores as part of the selection process.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India's youth. Ranked as India's 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enroll every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

