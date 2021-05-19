Mitsubishi AC available on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,395 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Air conditioners are the ideal appliances to combat the scorching summer heat, and one of the leading brands in the AC industry is Mitsubishi.
If you want to purchase an air conditioner for your household, you can shop for Mitsubishi AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,395 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
Equipped with the most modern technology and state-of-the-art cooling features, Mitsubishi ACs are guaranteed to provide not just optimal cooling, but also improve the overall air quality inside your home. Customers can browse from a wide range of Mitsubishi ACs on the EMI Store and get it on No Cost EMIs and zero down payment.
Below mentioned are some of the best-selling Mitsubishi AC currently available on the EMI Store with their starting EMIs:
Mitsubishi 1 Ton 3-star Window AC on EMIs starting Rs 3,062
Mitsubishi 1.5 Ton 3-Star Window AC on EMIs starting Rs 4,242
Mitsubishi 2 Ton 3-Star Split AC on EMIs starting Rs 6,795
Mitsubishi 3 Ton 5-Star Split AC on EMIs starting Rs 9,497
Customers from cities like Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad can shop for Mitsubishi AC online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
One can shop safely from the comfort of their home by ordering air conditioner online on the EMI Store. With its unique network of over 1 lakh+ partner stores, the EMI Store manages to deliver products within the same day*. Customers can choose easy repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.
Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is an easy 4-step process:
Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.
Choose the Mitsubishi AC you want to purchase, and slect the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.
Enter your shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.
A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number, post which the air conditioner will be dispatched, and home delivered. For select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo of purchased items.
*Terms and Conditions apply
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
