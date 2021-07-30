Mittsure launches an e-learning platform School At Home which makes virtual learning easy

You would like to read
- Animation evangelist Biren Ghose awarded French National Order of Merit, knighthood by President of France
- THE GATE ACADEMY, Bangalore, to help GATE students with 15 days free access to live & recorded video lectures, online tests on its digital platform
- ALLEN Kota announces NEET 2021 Revision Course (SIR) with free video lectures
- IFI Techsolutions earns Modernisation of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation
- World's leading film school New York Film Academy inks MoU with Chandigarh University
New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): An e-learning platform, Mittsure recently launched its new venture 'School At Home' for toddlers.
Combining curriculum, pedagogy, and technology, the one-of-a-kind platform is an ideal playschool for children at home that aims to completely transform a child's learning experience.
It's an integrated online prospectus that mixes learning with interactive enjoyment for children from Nursery to UKG.
Additionally, the platform delivers a complete pre-school education. The endeavour consolidates digital animation lectures with curriculum books, as well as educational learning games, workbooks, a daily planner, and much more, to ensure your child's holistic growth.
Speaking about his venture, the founder Manoj Mittal says, "Mittsure Technologies LLP decided to revolutionise the entire show when it launched School at Home and went high tech to reach these very young individuals with electronic digital devices that delivered the lesson right into their little palms. And we had fulfilled our promises and dreams."
With everything transferring to digital platforms, the concept of School at Home has developed. Students all over the world are counting on this paradigm shift to acquire a good education and stay afloat in this ever-increasingly competitive economy.
School at Home, which is based on a similar premise, aims to align the concept of simple yet effective learning from the comfort of your home without sacrificing the quality of educational requirements.
The parent brand, Mittsure fosters social empowerment by improving learning capacity and recognising talent. Their curriculum-based books and interactive learning content are scientifically developed and aid in the development of cultural values for a better future.
Their distinct feature set includes mobile and web-based applications for gaining access to value-added services and advantages geared toward ecosystem development.
Catering to current market trends, the brand envisions that their services will account to be relevant in the holistic growth for all those who have enrolled with them.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor