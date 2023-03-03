Moneycontrol presents the first edition of the India Fintech Conclave

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Moneycontrol presents the first-ever edition of the India Fintech Conclave (IFC), a brand-new initiative to create dialogues on key issues related to the booming fintech space in the country. The event slated for March 7th in Mumbai will bring together the who's who of fintech in India--a Union Minister, RBI, policy-makers, bankers, and top founders--key stakeholders who are reshaping the landscape of a booming sector in the country. Through fireside chats and deep-dive panel discussions, Moneycontrol's editors will probe the biggest trends that are reshaping fintech in India.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will deliver the inaugural address and RBI's Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudary will deliver a special keynote. The packed India Fintech Conclave will also feature prominent speakers such as NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe, ONDC CEO T Koshy, IDFC First MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan, Federal Bank ED Shalini Warrier, Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, Razorpay founder, and CEO Harshil Mathur.

There will be insightful panel discussions on pertinent topics such as payments, lending, market regulations as well as digital public infrastructure featuring the founders of unicorns and soonicorns such as Yubi, Open, Kreditbee, and M2P. Through fireside chats and deep-dive panel discussions, Moneycontrol's editors will probe the biggest trends that are reshaping fintech in India. As the sector braces for global and local economic turbulence coupled with an uncertain regulatory environment, Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave will refocus the popular debate on issues that are critical to sustained and inclusive growth.

Binoy Prabhakar, Executive Editor, Moneycontrol said, "Our inaugural fintech conclave has been conceived with the aim of generating discussions that would help stakeholders harness its potential and position it for transformational growth. We believe the conclave will put the spotlight on the defining trends that will help India's fintech sector grab opportunities and navigate uncertainties."

Tune in to the conclave as they discuss, debate, and come up with solutions that will strike a fine balance between fintech innovation and regulation. Follow all updates at (https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/india-fintech-conclave) #MCFintechConclave.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)