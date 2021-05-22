MoooFarm's Co-founders make their way to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram based startup MoooFarm's Co-founders Jitesh Arora, Abhijeet Mittal, and Aashna Singh secured a place in the most esteemed, recently announced Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

The young trio embarked their entrepreneurial journey in 2019 with MoooFarm, an award-winning technology start-up for dairy farmers. MoooFarm also raised $600k USD from Dutch-based accelerator Rockstart and a Dutch based Investment firm, Navus Ventures in 2020.

The most used services of the app include E-dairy Mitra, MoooFarm Saba and the Cattle Trading platform. Through E-dairy Mitra service, the farmers can connect with qualified expert veterinarians and get all their queries resolved at a minimal price.

MoooFarm Saba is an online farmer community for dairy farmers where they can access knowledge content, peer support and receive tips from experts. The cattle trading platform allows farmers to sale/purchase cattle without any hassle. Farmers have access to database of various breeds of Cows and Buffaloes and accordingly take result oriented decisions for increasing farm economics rather than depending on limited area for buying or selling their cattle.

"It is so overwhelming to see what started as a small idea, has developed into something huge. We had our fair share of ups and downs but with consistent efforts, pure determination and passion of all our team members, we have managed to help so many farmers in the country and continue to help more. We feel honoured and celebrated," said Aashna Singh, talking about being featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

"It feels very gratifying to get recognised from such a prestigious institution, gives us a boost to keep going further. But all the credit goes to our team which has shown amazing resilience and passion towards the problem that we are solving. We have built some amazing products for our farmers and will continue to do so to the best of our capacity. Onwards and Upwards," said Jitesh Arora, youngest of the trio.

"We had not anticipated the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia feature, it took all of us by surprise. However, more than us this is a win for our farmer partners who helped showed faith in our services and continued to avail them. Also, one of the most essential ingredient of our success is the hard working MoooFarm team who work day in and day out to make farmers lives prosperous," shares Abhijeet Mittal, Co-founder, MoooFarm.

MoooFarm's brand values align with four Sustainable Development Goals including zero hunger, gender equality, responsible consumption and production and climate action.

