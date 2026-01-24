Motivair by Schneider Electric announces new CDU with capability to scale to 10MW and beyond for next-gen AI Factories

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Motivair by Schneider Electric, a leading innovator in liquid cooling technology for digital infrastructure, today introduced a new, industry-leading 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to cool high-density data centers reliably, at scale. The MCDU-70 is the highest-capacity CDU available from Motivair, and presents a breakthrough flexible and scalable solution for meeting the rigorous demands of next-generation GPUs (Graphics Processing Unit) and gigawatt-scale AI Factories. Utilizing Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure software, Motivair's CDUs operate as a centralized system--meeting today's cooling requirements with the ability to scale to 10MW+ for next-gen HPC, AI and accelerated computing workloads.

Compact and efficient, the MCDU-70 is the newest addition to Motivair's CDU line, providing cooling power without compromise by preserving full flow performance and facility pressure at gigawatt scale. Its capacity aligns perfectly with the needs of large-scale facilities, such as NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, where deployments target 10MW to reach gigawatt scale. At 2.5 MW each, six MCDU-70s can provide a 4+2 redundancy for these designs, and the unit's capacity is fit to service NVIDIA's GPU roadmap for the foreseeable future. "AI isn't slowing down. Our solutions are designed to keep pace with chip and silicon evolution--delivering next-gen performance when it matters most," said Rich Whitmore, CEO & President of Motivair by Schneider Electric. "Data center success now hinges on delivering scalable, reliable, efficient infrastructure solutions that match the next generation of AI Factory deployments. We're meeting that moment with proven liquid cooling solutions that scale with our customers' needs."

Commenting on the broader impact of next-generation cooling infrastructure, Mr. Venkataraman Swaminathan, Vice President - Secure Power, Greater India, Schneider Electric, said, "As AI-driven digital infrastructure continues to scale in both capacity and complexity, resilient and energy-efficient power and cooling solutions are becoming foundational to data center design. Schneider Electric is focused on enabling future-ready digital infrastructure that delivers reliability and performance at scale, while supporting global sustainability and efficiency goals." With the addition of the MCDU-70, Schneider Electric's end-to-end liquid cooling portfolio, now offers CDUs ranging from 105kW to 2.5MW, meeting current and future performance requirements. Each CDU is scalable and integrates seamlessly with other units and Schneider Electric's software to deliver precise and reliable cooling capacity for data center operators. The MCDU-70 is now available to order globally via Schneider Electric's advanced manufacturing hubs in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit the website.

About Motivair by Schneider Electric Motivair by Schneider Electric is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing. As a trusted partner of silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers technology that powers breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high performance computing while enhancing performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. From chip to chiller, Motivair offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services that support the innovators shaping tomorrow's digital world. www.motivaircorp.com/ About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

