PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Plano (Texas) [US], November 18: Movate, a global digital technology and Applied AI services company, today announced its recognition as an HFS SaS Star Challenger in Agentic Application Management Services (AMS), 2026. The recognition underscores Movate's strengths in AI-first delivery, operational excellence, and cost-effective application management services, while reinforcing its continued investments in agentic AI, intelligent orchestration, and outcome-focused transformation. The HFS Services-as-Software (SaS) Star Ratings represent an independent, enterprise buyer-led assessment based on 400+ buyer evaluations across 34 service providers, with zero vendor influence. The study evaluates providers across five dimensions: AI-First Delivery, Proprietary IP, Investment Velocity, Outcome-Aligned Commercials, and Production Scalability.

As enterprises move beyond traditional application management models, agentic AI is transforming how business-critical applications are supported, maintained, and continuously optimized. Through autonomous monitoring, intelligent issue resolution, self-healing capabilities, and AI-driven maintenance, enterprises can reduce application management costs, improve service reliability, accelerate resolution, and free up resources for innovation. Movate is advancing this transformation through its Applied AI strategy and Mova iO intelligent outcomes platform, bringing together multi-agent orchestration, AI-driven application maintenance, intelligent remediation, performance optimization, and autonomous application management capabilities. By embedding AI across the application lifecycle, from ongoing maintenance and operational support to continuous optimization and modernization, Movate is enabling enterprises to improve application reliability, reduce technical debt, accelerate innovation, and drive greater efficiency and business value from their technology investments.

"The legacy AMS model treated maintenance as a linear cost of doing business an approach that is fundamentally broken in an AI-first economy," said Pradyumna Shirahatti, Chief Business Officer and Head of AI Business, Movate. "With Mova iO, we are shifting enterprise application management from reactive ticket resolution to autonomous, outcome-driven execution. Being recognized by HFS validates our thesis: when you combine AI-native orchestration with disciplined human-in-the-loop governance, you don't just optimize IT run-rates, you unlock the capital and agility enterprises need to compete." "Movate earns its SaS Star on the consistency of its operations excellence and support quality, with AI-first automation designed into the workflow rather than bolted on. Buyers value its cost-effective run delivery, backed by accessible, hands-on leadership. Combined with Mova iO - an AI-native platform it positions as a single delivery engine spanning engineering, operations, data, CX - Movate is a partner clients trust to run and scale on demand," said Saurabh Gupta, President, Research & Advisory, HFS Research.

Movate's agentic AMS capabilities are supported by proprietary AI assets, reusable agent frameworks, and intelligent automation solutions. Mova iO connects capabilities across engineering, operations, data, and CX, combining contextual intelligence, multi-agent collaboration, responsible AI governance, and human oversight to support enterprise-grade execution. This recognition marks another milestone in Movate's evolution toward AI-orchestrated, outcome-driven application engineering, reflecting its commitment to translating continuous innovation into measurable business value. About Movate Movate is an Applied AI services company that helps enterprises translate AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. With over 12,000 employees across 20 global locations, augmented by AI collaborator agents, it brings together human expertise and technology to help organizations rethink operating models for efficiency and growth. Powered by Mova iO, its intelligent outcomes platform, Movate delivers practical, scalable, and industry-contextualized solutions that address real business challenges.

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