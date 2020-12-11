Movie 'Noise of Silence' Featuring Local Artists of Tripura Released on MX Player

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Noise of Silence is a film which is coming up on MX player on 11th Dec. It's completely shot in Tripura.
Puja Jha shares that this film is unique other than any other Bollywood films because it has 95 per cent local artists from Tripura. 4 actors are mainly taking the film forward named as Puja Jha, Firdaus Hassan, Hrishie Raj, Ajay Kkundal, who are constantly working in the cinema industry from quite a few years.
Puja Jha says that when Vinay Rai Producer of the film gave her the script and asked her to read she was a bit taken aback by the subject but as she proceeded with the script she started loving every character of the film and could relate to it.
Director Saif Baidya had some other actor in his mind but when Puja Jha was being introduced he changed his mind and took a decision to go with her. She says the DoP Shashank Chopra has done an amazing job as well as the core team from Bombay which includes Sharda, Abhijeet Chuhan, Happy Kalizpuria, Rahul Verma.
Satadeep Saha who joined hands with Vinay Rai to produce the film and Joy Sankar Bhattacharjee from Tripura who took everything on his shoulder to back the film from Tripura. Passion makes things happen and this film is all about all the passionate people coming in and joining hand together to make a mark. The film is produced by Vinay G Rai, brother of Ajay Rai of Jar Pictures, which produced blockbuster hits like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mastaram, Kedarnath in the past.
