PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Car insurance add-ons are optional covers that extend the scope of standard motor policies by addressing specific protection gaps. These add-ons can cover areas such as depreciation deductions, engine-related damage, and roadside assistance that are not included by default. However, their relevance changes as a vehicle ages due to factors like repair costs and eligibility conditions. This article explains which add-ons matter most at different car-age stages, helping policyholders make informed, cost-effective coverage decisions. Zero Depreciation Cover Zero depreciation cover reduces depreciation deductions on eligible parts during a claim. Under standard settlement, insurers may apply depreciation on specific components before calculating the payable amount. With this add-on, the deduction is usually reduced as per policy terms, lowering the owner's share.

It is commonly prioritised for newer cars, where part replacement costs are higher. Conditions often include a vehicle-age limit and a cap on claim count. Engine and Gearbox Protection Cover Engine and gearbox protection cover is designed for high-cost internal components that can be difficult to fund out of pocket. Standard car insurance policies may not cover certain types of damage to the engine or gearbox, or they may apply strict conditions before such repairs are considered. This add-on can extend protection for defined situations, but it typically does not cover issues linked to routine wear and tear or poor maintenance. Return to Invoice (RTI) Cover

Return to invoice cover addresses the gap between the purchase invoice value and the settlement payable if the car is declared a total loss or is stolen. Standard settlement usually aligns with the insured declared value, which reflects depreciation. RTI may allow a payout closer to the invoice value, subject to time limits and documentation. As it relates to the purchase price, it is generally offered only for newer cars and may not be available beyond a defined vehicle age. Consumables Cover Consumables cover pays for small but frequent items used during repairs that are often not paid under standard claim settlement. These can include items that are used up during the repair process and may be charged separately by the workshop.

While each item may look minor, the combined cost can raise the final bill, especially in claims that involve extensive repair work. This add-on can help reduce such routine out-of-pocket costs, but it usually comes with a defined list of covered consumables and may have caps or conditions on reimbursement. Roadside Assistance (RSA) Cover Roadside assistance cover offers support when a car becomes immobilised due to common on-road issues. It is aimed at quick help, such as arranging towing or basic assistance so the vehicle can be moved to safety or to a repair facility. RSA plans often have limits on the number of call-outs, towing distance, and service availability in certain locations.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) Protection Cover NCB protection cover helps retain the no-claim bonus after an admissible claim, as per the policy's conditions. The no-claim bonus is a discount that builds up over claim-free years and can reduce the renewal premium. A single claim can reduce or remove this discount at the next renewal, even if the claim amount is not large. NCB protection can be valuable once the bonus is meaningful, but it typically allows only a limited number of claims while keeping the bonus intact. Third-Party Property Damage Cover Third-party cover is mandatory in India and includes liability for damage caused to another person's property, up to the limit stated in the comprehensive insurance policy schedule and applicable rules.

Some insurers offer an enhanced third-party property damage option that increases the base limit for those who want a higher liability buffer. This can matter because property damage costs may be high, and the base limit may not suit every risk preference. Why Car Age Matters When Choosing Add-ons Car age affects which add-ons are offered and how much benefit they can deliver after limits and exclusions. - 0 To 3 Years: Prioritise zero depreciation and RTI if offered. Add consumables cover and RSA for smoother repair handling and breakdown support. - 3 To 6 Years: Consider engine and gearbox protection where eligible, retain RSA, and add NCB protection if the accumulated bonus is meaningful.

- 7 Years and Above: Keep RSA, evaluate engine and gearbox protection strictly against exclusions, and consider enhanced third-party property damage if a higher liability limit is preferred. Conclusion Add-ons work best when they match the car's age and the expenses most likely to create a settlement gap. Newer cars often benefit from reducing depreciation deductions and closing invoice-to-settlement differences, while mid-life cars may justify stronger protection for major assemblies and accumulated bonuses. For older cars, selective choices that manage inconvenience and liability exposure can align better with lower vehicle value.