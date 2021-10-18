My Finance Wellness launches "ViSah" App

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): My Finance Wellness (MFW), the first FinEduTech brand in the country, has recently launched a new mobile application "ViSah" for working professionals in the country. The app is designed to provide unbiased and product agnostic personal finance management advice to the working professionals. With this app launch the company now has a product portfolio covering MSMEs and Individuals.

Madhu Kiran, CEO & Co-founder spoke about the unique features of the app, which the company believes will ensure people become self-reliant in managing finances. Madhu said to be an Atma Nirbhar Bharath, each one of us have to be Atma Nirbhar in our finances, to support this mission, the app has features like Hani Hani Money (Small Savings Scheme), comprehensive financial advice from experts, regular self assessments, mentoring discussions and host of all the regular features. Madhu believes working Indian population will get proper guidance and access to right financial tools to manage their finances. He said, "We are planning to add a lot many more features to the app in the coming days such as AI based advisory, On Demand Mentoring Calls, Intelligent Geo Tagged Financial Reports and etc."

Vincent Arokianathan, COO and Co-founder said, "76% of the Indian Working Population lack basic financial education or get very limited product specific knowledge from the so called advisors in the market. At MFW, the team's endeavor is to provide unbiased and free financial education, which should help people to choose the right product and services they are looking for. Tools such as Rule of 72, 114 & 144 are explained through simple yet practical videos on the app."

The ViSah app can be downloaded from Google play store or from My Finance Wellness official website (https://www.myfinancewellness.com). Customers can write to info@myfinancewellness.com or to call the helpline at +91 - 96060 28752.

Financial Wellness is among the fastest-growing employee benefit programs worldwide. It upholds the financial security of the employee and their overall financial wellness. My Finance Wellness (MFW) conducts effective (https://www.myfinancewellness.com) financial management sessions through webinars & face to face trainings to aid the mobile application usage to the (https://www.myfinancewellness.com) working professionals to address the needs in the below segments.

* Financial Health Check

* Protection, Savings, Investments and Pensions

* Contingency Planning

* Smart Borrowing

* Financial Goal Setting

* One-on-One Financial Coaching

My Finance Wellness is a brand of Indcamb Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Founded by a team of senior management professionals. They aim to transform peoples' lives through financial wellness. They educate people through "unbiased financial wellness workshops" and provide "quick financial health assessment" to understand one's financial health. Through the "one on one financial mentoring" using their mobile app ViSah they provide comprehensive financial planning and guidance on personal finance aspect. The company is headquartered in Bangalore and planning to expand their operations across the globe.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)