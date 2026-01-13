PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Netcore, a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement, and Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU), one of India's most admired ethnic wear labels, today announced the success of their collaboration in reimagining MSU's digital commerce experience. Through Netcore's intelligent, behaviour-led customer journeys, MSU achieved an 8X return on marketing investment, a 2X increase in online transactions, and a 2.5X growth in paying users month-over-month, while preserving the premium, handcrafted appeal that defines the brand. - The Indian ethnic wear brand achieves 2X growth in online transactions and 2.5X increase in paying users through AI-led customer journeys Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU) is a heritage destination for authentic Indian textiles, renowned for its curated collection of silk sarees, handloom weaves, designer drapes, ethnic wear, and premium fabrics. With around 5-8% of its business now coming from e-commerce, the brand sought to bring the warmth and exclusivity of its showroom experience into the digital world without compromising on authenticity or heritage.

This transition was powered by the perfect blend of Netcore Cloud's AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement platform and consultative expertise. Acting as a strategic growth partner rather than just a technology provider, Netcore co-owned MSU's KPIs and business goals, from boosting conversions to improving return on marketing investment. Together, the teams designed digital journeys that echoed the warmth of MSU's in-store experience, making every interaction feel personal, intuitive, and memorable. Key pillars of Netcore's solution included: - Behaviour-Based Automation: Netcore mapped MSU's customer lifecycle from registration to payment, creating targeted, automated journeys to reduce drop-offs and recover lost revenue. Personalised welcome series introduced shoppers to the brand's heritage, while product-view and wishlist nudges re-engaged browsers with items they had admired.

- Add-to-Cart Recovery: By using live product images, names, and prices, Netcore's solution halved cart drop-offs and doubled conversions from 1.5% to 3%. WhatsApp nudges were reserved for high-intent users, while casual shoppers were approached via email and SMS to ensure cost efficiency. - Omnichannel Orchestration: Campaigns were intelligently distributed across WhatsApp, Email, SMS, Web Push, and RCS based on geography, user behaviour, and cost-effectiveness. Each message felt like a personal note from the showroom, timely, elegant, and human. - Personalised Communication at Scale: Dynamic templates pulled in live customer and product data, recreating the tactile richness of silk and weave patterns digitally. This attention to detail made every message feel as personal as an in-store interaction.

- Rapid, Collaborative Implementation: Within just one week, the Netcore and MSU teams took the strategy from whiteboard to live journeys. Campaigns were continuously optimised using real-time insights to ensure every iteration delivered stronger results. - Channel Discipline: Initially, MSU's marketing spends were fragmented across Email, SMS, WhatsApp, and RCS, making it difficult to measure performance or returns. Netcore implemented an intent-led orchestration model that aligned spends with user behaviour, improving engagement efficiency and driving measurable ROI across every channel. "For us, technology had to respect tradition. Netcore helped us grow without diluting our heritage, creating an online journey as personal and elegant as our sarees," said Dinesh Talera, Co-Founder, Mysore Saree Udyog.

"MSU's success is a perfect example of how heritage brands can scale meaningfully with data-driven, AI-led personalisation," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud."We helped MSU merge decades of craftsmanship with modern marketing intelligence, proving that technology can amplify legacy, not replace it." Building on this success, MSU aims to accelerate its digital-first growth by expanding behavioural journeys, introducing richer creative formats, and deepening global engagement through its e-commerce platform. The brand's long-term vision is to make its heritage craftsmanship accessible to customers worldwide while retaining the warmth and exclusivity of its in-store experience. Netcore Cloud will continue to be a key growth partner on this journey, helping MSU scale personalisation, optimise marketing ROI, and translate its legacy of trust into sustainable digital success.

About Mysore Saree Udyog Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU) legacy brand founded in 1982, is a heritage destination for authentic Indian textiles, renowned for its curated collection of silk sarees, handloom weaves, designer drapes, ethnic wear, and customised fabrics. With flagship stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the brand bridges craftsmanship and contemporary retail, supported by a network of more than 1,500 artisans and 35,000+ product varieties. For more information, visit www.mysoresareeudyog.com About Netcore Netcore Cloud is a leading agentic marketing platform that helps brands create personalised, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Powered by AI, Netcore's Customer Engagement Suite enables businesses to unify customer data, activate intelligent segments, and orchestrate meaningful interactions across the customer lifecycle. Trusted by over 6,500 brands globally across Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, Netcore Cloud works with leading enterprises including Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, underscoring its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

