PNN New Delhi [India], January 15: As India celebrates National Startup Day 2026, the spotlight turns to visionary founders who are building the backbone of the country's next phase of growth. Across technology, healthcare, education, sustainability, and consumer sectors, these entrepreneurs are transforming bold ideas into scalable businesses with real-world impact. Driven by purpose, execution discipline, and global ambition, they are not only creating successful startups but also reshaping industries, generating employment, and contributing to a resilient, innovation-led India poised for long-term economic progress. 1. Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, Founder & CEO - ChallanWala Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, Founder & CEO of ChallanWala, is modernizing India's vehicle compliance ecosystem. Recognizing a critical gap in fleet efficiency and legal compliance, he built ChallanWala to ensure that trucks, taxis, and commercial vehicles remain legally road-ready across India. By integrating real-time Parivahan data, intelligent APIs, and a pan-India network of 21,000 lawyers, Dr. Singhatiya has created a system that simplifies the once-fragmented compliance process. His vision aligns with the PM Gati Shakti Mission, strengthening multimodal connectivity, reducing vehicle downtime, and optimizing logistics. Under his leadership, ChallanWala empowers fleet operators with predictable, time-bound compliance management, minimizing productivity loss and regulatory friction. Dr. Singhatiya's work demonstrates how visionary founders can quietly but significantly enhance the operational backbone of India's economy, showing that impactful startups can drive systemic change, improve efficiency, and enable growth across sectors.

2. Bhupesh Aarora, Founder- NNL ONE Bhupesh Aarora, Founder of Nursing Next Live (NNL ONE), is transforming healthcare education in India by addressing the gaps in nursing and medical training. With a strong background in publishing and a vision to make education accessible and high-quality, he recognized the need for a progressive, technology-driven approach to learning. Over the past five years, Bhupesh has built NNL ONE into a trusted digital platform that caters to undergraduate nursing students, competitive exams, postgraduate studies, and licensing preparation. His philosophy emphasizes collaboration between educational institutions and EdTech startups to create meaningful transformation in healthcare education. By leveraging comprehensive digital learning modules, mentorship, and outcome-driven programs, Bhupesh is redefining how nurses and medical professionals acquire knowledge and skills. His leadership ensures that NNL ONE not only delivers quality education but also builds a community committed to advancing India's healthcare standards sustainably..

3. Chinmoy Mishra, Founder & CEO - HooLiv Chinmoy Mishra, Founder & CEO of HooLiv, is redefining student housing in India with a vision centered on comfort, convenience, and community. Recognizing the need for safe, reliable, and scalable accommodation options, Chinmoy co-founded HooLiv in 2019 to provide quality housing for students across the country. Backed by leading investors such as Negen Capital and Venture Catalysts, HooLiv hosts over 5,000 students and partners with premier institutions like IIT Jammu, ISMS Pune, and Sunstone Business School. Beyond providing off-campus accommodation, Chinmoy envisions HooLiv as a strategic partner for institutions, managing on-campus housing, infrastructure development, and long-term operations. His leadership emphasizes operational excellence, student-centric services, and sustainable growth. By combining real estate management expertise with technology-driven solutions, Chinmoy is not just offering homes but creating vibrant communities where students thrive academically and socially. HooLiv reflects his commitment to modernizing India's higher-education ecosystem while empowering the next generation of learners.

4. Divya Momaya and Neha Shah, Founder- MentorMyBoard Divya & Neha, Founders of MentorMyBoard (MMB), are shaping India's SME governance ecosystem by providing tech-enabled mentorship and advisory solutions. Driven by a vision to enhance corporate governance, they have built a network of over 125 mentors and experts who assist founders, CXOs, independent, women directors, and promoters in strengthening leadership, succession planning, board effectiveness, and capital strategy. Recognized nationally and supported by eminent leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Divya & Neha have cultivated a high-trust community where senior leaders exchange insights and opportunities. Their approach combines technology, strategy, and personalized mentorship to enable businesses to scale responsibly while fostering leadership continuity. Through MMB, they are empowering Indian enterprises to adopt robust governance practices, prepare for IPOs, navigate capital journeys, and create enduring, sustainable businesses. Their work exemplifies how visionary founders can accelerate outcomes, nurture talent, and contribute meaningfully to India's growth story through thoughtful, scalable solutions.

5. Hemant Rohera, Founder - eMedica Hemant Rohera, Founder of eMedica, is redefining preventive healthcare with non-invasive, science-backed solutions for wellness. A technologist at heart, Hemant has transitioned from engineering innovations like hybrid power-generation systems to healthcare, recognizing gaps in lifestyle-related preventive care. Under his leadership, eMedica developed the VCF Device, which leverages voltage, current, and therapeutic frequencies to support cellular repair and overall health. Supported by multiple patents in India and Europe, Hemant ensures that technology at eMedica serves real human needs, emphasizing accessibility, effectiveness, and evidence-based innovation. His work reflects a research-driven approach to entrepreneurship, bridging applied science, healthcare, and engineering to create solutions that simplify life while making meaningful human impact. Hemant's leadership demonstrates how visionary founders can identify societal health challenges, apply advanced technology, and build scalable enterprises that contribute to individual wellness and India's broader preventive healthcare ecosystem.

6. Jyoti Sudhir, Founder - InventIndia Innovations & On2Cook Jyoti Sudhir exemplifies the new generation of Indian founders who merge design thinking, operational rigor, and global ambition. As Co-founder & CEO of InventIndia, she has spent over a decade delivering more than 250 products across 20+ countries, helping Indian innovation compete globally. Expanding her philosophy to kitchens, Jyoti launched On2Cook, a patented deep-tech cooking platform that reimagines food preparation--making it faster, cleaner, more consistent, and energy-efficient. Her leadership reflects a commitment to IP-led innovation, manufacturing excellence, and practical problem-solving. Jyoti's work demonstrates how visionary founders can transform ideas into globally relevant products while empowering Indian talent, industries, and consumers. Through InventIndia and On2Cook, she is building solutions that are not only commercially viable but also socially and environmentally responsible, positioning Indian startups as competitive players in global innovation.

7. Karan Rastogi, Founder - HelpUsGreen Karan Rastogi, Founder of HelpUsGreen, is redefining sustainability through innovative waste management solutions that combine environmental responsibility with social impact. Inspired by the pollution caused by temple flower waste, Karan pioneered "flowercycling," converting discarded flowers into charcoal-free incense, organic compost, biodegradable colors, and eco-friendly alternatives. Under his leadership, HelpUsGreen has not only reduced pollution in rivers like the Ganga but also created dignified employment for rural women, blending tradition with modern circular economy principles. Karan's vision reflects a purpose-driven approach to entrepreneurship, where ecological preservation, social inclusion, and innovation intersect. By championing sustainable practices while maintaining product quality, Karan has positioned HelpUsGreen as a model for impact-led startups in India. His work demonstrates how founders can leverage innovation to tackle environmental challenges, generate livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to India's sustainable growth story, proving that purpose and profitability can go hand in hand.

8. Mayank Mittal, Director - Qualitrix Mayank Mittal is the Founder and CEO of Qualitrix, a digital quality engineering company he established in 2016 with a vision to modernize enterprise QA through AI, automation, and data-driven insights. He is also the Founder of Oprimes, launched in 2022, which focuses on AI validation services that combine human intelligence with advanced data models to build trust in AI systems. With over 20 years of experience in the quality engineering industry, Mayank is widely recognized as a thought leader in modernizing quality engineering, AI-led testing, and large-scale AI model validation. Prior to founding Qualitrix, he held senior leadership roles in global organizations, including Country Head - India at Passbrains AG, Switzerland, and Testing Business Unit Head at Cognizant, where he led one of Europe's largest testing accounts.

An alumnus of IIT BHU Varanasi and ISB Hyderabad, Mayank continues to shape the future of quality engineering through innovation, industry recognition, and leadership excellence. 9. Pooja Sharma, Founder - Skinkaanti Ayurveda Pooja Sharma, Founder of Skinkaanti Ayurveda, transformed a small soap-making hobby into India's largest handmade soap and natural skincare manufacturer. With over two decades of corporate leadership at NIIT, Aptech, and the Ministry of Skill Development, Pooja leveraged her experience to create a scalable, women-empowering enterprise during the COVID era. Her venture emphasizes Ayurveda, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing, creating employment for nearly 90% women in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. Under her guidance, Skinkaanti grew from a ₹40-lakh investment to a ₹40-crore turnover, producing high-quality soaps and body-care products for brands across India. Pooja's journey reflects resilience, purpose, and the impact of visionary leadership. By combining traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern manufacturing practices, she demonstrates how founders can drive economic growth, empower local communities, and strengthen India's startup ecosystem, proving that entrepreneurship can be a catalyst for social, economic, and cultural impact.

10. Rumit Shah, Director - JISA Softech Rumit Shah, Director at JISA Softech, is a cybersecurity and digital trust expert shaping India's enterprise security landscape. With deep expertise in cryptography, compliance, and data protection, Rumit has led JISA Softech in designing solutions for fintech, government, healthcare, and critical infrastructure sectors. His pragmatic approach bridges regulatory requirements with scalable technology implementations, ensuring long-term digital resilience and trust. By advocating security strategies that go beyond checklist compliance, Rumit has positioned JISA Softech as a trusted partner for startups and enterprises seeking robust cryptographic and privacy-enhancing solutions. His work demonstrates how visionary leaders can combine technical expertise, regulatory understanding, and strategic foresight to build enterprises that enable secure digital transformation across India, contributing meaningfully to both technological innovation and national digital resilience.

Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by Nandish Communication. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)