National Winners felicitated at 3rd IP Conclave and Intellectual Property Talent Search Examination (IPTSE) Awards

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 3rd edition of IP Conclave and IPTSE Awards - the first-of-its-kind IP Olympiad organized and administered by IPTSE Academy and supported by stakeholders such as Ericsson, several educational institutes, government departments and the industry chamber ASSOCHAM - concluded yesterday with the announcement of the national winners of IPTSE 2020 examination.

The all-India rank (AIR) holders of IPTSE 2020 examination were felicitated at the virtual awards ceremony by the Guest of Honor, Prof. (Dr) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

The seminar brought together senior decision-makers of the government, industry stalwarts and academia to deliberate on creating a conducive intellectual property regime in India to not only protect innovators' rights, but also create an ecosystem of fair and equitable royalties to enable continuous research and innovation.

Delivering the keynote address, John Cabeca, US Intellectual Property Counsellor, South Asia, said, "ASSOCHAM's National Committee on IPR is steadfastly working towards actualizing the goal of advocacy, industry cooperation and awareness building about intellectual property rights among Indian innovators and MSMEs. In today's day and age, it is important to support and sustain MSMEs and early-stage innovators. And to realize this goal, intellectual property can play a critical role in protecting creators' innovations and spurring a culture of innovation and competition in the industry."

Lauding IPTSE Academy's efforts to further the vision of putting India on the global IP map and assuring AICTE's continued support to IPTSE's initiatives, Prof. (Dr) Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said "Like government platforms such as Smart India Hackathon and Atal Innovation Mission, IPTSE is generating awareness about IP creation and maintenance. Initiatives such as IPTSE and organizations such as Ericsson are providing students the knowledge and opportunity to develop innovative solutions for new-age challenges our societies face. In start-up hubs such as the ones in India, patenting has become crucial to protect innovative solutions developed by our entrepreneurs and young innovators."

Started in 2018, IPTSE is India's first Intellectual Property examination aimed at driving awareness among young learners and undergraduate students about patents, design, trademark, copyrights, industrial design and trade secrets. Since 2018, more than 13,000 young aspirants have taken the examination, and more than 250 volunteers have been working tirelessly to increase awareness about the course among students and professors across India.

During the conclave, Monica Magnusson, Vice President - IPR, Ericsson, said, "With the aim to bring together the brightest minds in India to create awareness about intellectual property, ASSOCHAM and Ericsson collaborated to initiate IPTSE. Over the last three years, it has been IPTSE's single-minded goal to raise awareness, increase competitiveness and make India a global leader in IP and innovation. It is crucial to drive awareness at grassroots level if we want to fuel India's economic growth and foster a culture of innovation. The most important aspect for any innovator is to know how to protect her/his idea. IP finds application in all sectors - be it sports, fashion, design or technology. I would like to thank our government partners for their tremendous effort; it is very heartening to see the kind of support the initiative has been receiving from all the ministries and decision makers."

IPTSE Academy has received continued support from government, industry and academic partners. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY); Ministry of Science and Technology; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); Punjab State Council for Science & Technology; National Research Development Corporation (NRDC); INSPIRE; and scores of Indian educational institutions that have played integral roles in taking this examination to aspiring young students in every pocket of the country.

Six AIR national winners of 3rd IPTSE 2020 examination, who were felicitated by Dr Sahasrabudhe during the virtual award ceremony, were Sangita Sharma from Gujarat National Law University; Soundarya Rathor from School of Law, Christ University; Lokesh Vyas from Institute of Law Nirma University, Ahmedabad; Ankur Yadav from Vidya Gyan School, Sitapur; Guru Sarran J from AECS Magnolia Maaruti Public School; and Sonu Yadav from VidyaGyan School, Sitapur.

Among other winners, few outstanding academicians and scientists from around the country, working in the field of IP, were also recognized and awarded for their contribution to the development of the discipline.

IPTSE continues to be India's first and only IP examination committed to driving awareness on the need for adopting and implementing best IPR practices in the industry that will safeguard the interest of our young innovators and entrepreneurs and foster a culture of innovation and creativity throughout India.

