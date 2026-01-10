HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 10: Gurgaon-based fintech founder and NeoZAP CEO Rayan Malhotra has announced a ₹10 crore gold celebration campaign on the NeoZAP app, coinciding with the upcoming India-New Zealand ODI series starting January 11.

The announcement was made through a widely shared Instagram video.

Kohli, who currently stands at 84 international centuries, needs 16 more to equal Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 100 hundreds. In a video posted on Instagram, Rayan points out that Kohli has a limited number of matches left in his career, making every innings count.

"If Virat scores even one century in this series, I will give away ₹10 crore worth of gold to users on NeoZAP," Malhotra says in the video which is circling around the social media.