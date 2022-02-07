New Look In The New Year For La Tim Steel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://latimsteel.com/)La Tim Metal & Industries (BSE: LATIMMETAL) (Script Code # 505693), a listed company in the steel trade since 1987, dealing with importing and trading of Colour Coated Steel Sheets, launched their new website today.

The new website has a fresh new look with a moving banner depicting a wide range of colour hues as the brand specialises in colour coated steel sheets and two new videos showcasing the manufacturing process as well as a 'Man and The Machine' video done to some catchy beats.

The company's focus is on establishing a marketing plan for a pan India distribution network of colour coated steel and after experiencing a steady growth in business over the last year, decided to have a fresh look and showcase the wide range of colour coated steel through its new website. The last earnings delivered a robust Q2 and half year 2021 consolidated earnings: Pat up 90%, at Rs 1220.39 Lakhs.

"The South of India is a very big market for this product which has higher demand due to the fact most of the main plants like Jindal Steel, Essar Steel, Uttam Steel, Tata Steel etc. are located either in Eastern, Western and Northern India. We cater to that market either by Imported Goods or goods from our factory sent through the coastal route. This has turned out to be an extremely viable and profitable model for us. We continue to see and foresee substantial economic growth in India in the years to come. Steel is a commodity that is directly linked and proportionally connected to the growth of a nation. We are in the constant search and lookout for worthy partners and investors who can help us leverage this market and model and create a dynamic strategy towards exponential growth," said Rahul Timbadia, Managing Director of La Tim Group.

Colour coated steel sheets have many advantages, such as light weight, high on strength, variety in colours, corrosion resistance performance and good processing flexibility. These characteristics make it extremely durable and make way for less construction time, easy handling and installation. Many architects and designers are choosing colour coated sheets as it offers a wide choice of colours, can be moulded into unique shapes and also offers matt, gloss and other textures.

Visit (https://latimsteel.com/) latimsteel.com to explore the new website.

The La Tim Group is also in the business of Real Estate and Hospitality.

Its real estate division, La Tim Lifestyle & Resorts, initiated land trading and real estate development from Panvel and its surrounding areas. Currently, La Tim has a land bank more than 1000 acres spread out along the Khopoli Pali Road (State Highway 92), which is approximately 90 kms from Mumbai and 95 kms from Pune.

La Tim Hospitality includes the well-known 'Saj Resorts' brand which owns hotels in stunning locations such as Mahabaleshwar and Malshej Ghat, while also developing an upcoming hotel in Pench Tiger Reserve, 95 kms from Nagpur. Additionally, it operates fine dining restaurants in Goa.

