New office bearers elected at TEXPROCIL 2020-2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pursuant to the 66th Annual General Meeting of TEXPROCIL held recently, Manoj K Patodia was elected as Chairman, TEXPROCIL and Sunil Patwari was elected as Vice Chairman, TEXPROCIL.
Manoj K Patodia is Managing Partner of Patodia Overseas Exports LLP. and Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Prime Urban Development India Ltd.
Sunil Patwari is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Nagreeka Exports Ltd. as well as Director at The Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA).
