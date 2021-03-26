Nihar Chheda, AVP - Strategy Prince Pipes awarded the Economic Times Polymers - Next Generation Leader for the Year

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPFL), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions and multi polymer processors, with seven strategically located plants across the country, today announced that Nihar Chheda, AVP - Strategy, has been recognized with The Economic Times Polymers - Next Generation Leader for the Year award.
The event which was held at the Taj Lands End Bandra, Mumbai, is the 5th edition of The Economic Times Polymers Awards - a platform which recognises and celebrates excellence achieved by Indian plastics processing industry across different segments.
The focus this year was on Automotive, Consumer Durables, Electricals & Electronics, Toys & Playing Equipment, Houseware & Kitchenware, Packaging, Medical Devices & Healthcare Equipment and Recycling.
"I accept the award with deep gratitude on behalf of the entire Prince Pipes team. It is a source of great encouragement to strive even harder as we actively progress to achieve the next levels of growth. Prince Pipes is leading a significant transformation in India's exponentially increasing water demands as we continue to undertake several strategic growth initiatives, and expand our network and reach across urban, semi urban and rural India. This strategy of 'winning in many India's has been playing out well and establishes our strong differentiation within the industry while enabling us to also expand market share. We thank our stakeholders for all support and reaffirm our commitment to create greater value," said Nihar Chheda, AVP - Strategy, Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, while accepting the award.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
