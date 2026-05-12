PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 12:In a development that marks a meaningful step in the understanding of human emotions, Nihilent Ltd has secured a patent for its emotion detection framework from the South African Patent Office, marking a pivotal step in transforming how human emotions are understood, interpreted, and measured. - Patent recognition validates a structured, measurable approach to understanding human emotions - Emoscape's innovation bridges ancient Indian wisdom and modern AI-driven emotional analytics The patented framework represents an integrated approach to understanding human emotions, combining foundational principles drawn from the Natyashastra's Navarasa with extensive research, clinical insights, and proprietary AI and machine learning models. While the Navarasa provides a structured lens into how emotions manifest within the human body, the innovation lies in translating these principles into a scientifically developed, measurable, and scalable system through sustained research and collaboration with clinicians, psychiatrists, and psychologists.

This integrated framework enables the detection of emotion at its source, capturing it at the point of first manifestation in the body, before it is shaped by expression, language, or behaviour, thereby establishing emotion as a foundational signal that influences downstream human outcomes. Commenting on the milestone, Mr. L.C. Singh, Founder and Executive Chairman of Nihilent Ltd., said: "Emotion sits deeper than expression, it shapes how we perceive, decide, and act. It exists upstream of behaviour, decisions, and even thought. What we have built is a system that allows emotion to be understood as a measurable human signal. This is only the beginning of how it can be applied across contexts."

The patented framework serves as the foundation of Emoscape, Nihilent's flagship medical-grade emotion AI platform. Emoscape enables the objective detection and interpretation of human emotions through a precise one-minute, non-invasive interaction, requiring no sensors or wearables. Using a standard web camera, it analyses subtle upper-body micro-movements to derive an individual's emotional state, translating them into a structured emotional profile. This establishes an objective method for assessing human emotions that is independent of cultural context, language, and subjective interpretation. Its medical-grade positioning is supported by distinct clinical and academic efforts. A validation study conducted with professors and psychiatrists from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) ecosystem focuses on establishing Emoscape's ability to objectively determine emotional states. The manuscript has been submitted to the Journal of Visualized Experiments (JoVE) and is currently under review, with expected indexing on PubMed. Separately, a published, Scopus-indexed study with the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), an apex body overseeing over 600 medical institutions, established Emoscape as an objective method for identifying and measuring human emotions.

Emotion as a new vital - now measurable through Emoscape. Emoscape is already being used across clinical environments, including hospitals, as well as in high-performance settings such as sports, education, and corporate ecosystems, where it is being adopted as a measurable vital, enabling earlier risk identification, more precise decision-making, and improved human outcomes. nSEPIA, powered by Emoscape, extends these capabilities into everyday use, enabling individuals to recognise, understand, and act on their emotional state in real time through targeted, scientifically grounded interventions, with the goal of maintaining emotional balance. The patent further reinforces Nihilent's position in building a unified emotional awareness layer across contexts, making emotion a measurable and actionable input across industries.

Nihilent is now preparing for a global rollout of both Emoscape and nSEPIA in the coming months, bringing real-time emotional awareness to individuals through nSEPIA, while Emoscape establishes emotion as a new measurable vital, across clinical, performance, and organisational contexts globally, together forming a unified emotional awareness layer across contexts, and redefining how individuals perceive, measure, and engage with emotions in a digitally connected world. About Nihilent Nihilent is a global consulting, products and solutions company specializing in business transformation, digital innovation, data analytics and technology solutions. Founded in 2000, it operates across multiple countries, helping organisations enhance efficiency, decision-making, and customer experience.

At the intersection of technology and human behaviour, Nihilent has developed Emoscape, a medical-grade emotion AI platform, and nSEPIA, a consumer platform powered by Emoscape that enables real-time emotional awareness and targeted interventions reflecting Nihilent's focus on building category-defining solutions that bridge technology, human behaviour, and ancient wisdom. https://www.nihilent.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)