NIIT announces fresh batch of Full Stack Digital Marketing Programme for Graduates and Emerging Entrepreneurs

You would like to read
- Abhishek Mishra- The Phoenix rise of the Digital marketing space through "The Digital Lobby"
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
- Summercool celebrates 30 years of excellence, announces Kainaat Arora as brand ambassador
- NIIT announces Programs in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity to meet the demand for job roles in the digital sector
- NIIT appoints Archit Shankar as the Head of Marketing for its Career Education Business
New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services has announced the launch of fresh batch of cutting-edge Full Stack Digital Marketing Programme for Graduates and Emerging Entrepreneurs under NIIT Digital.
NIIT has successfully transitioned its customers to the NIIT Digital platform and through this, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services digitally.
Digital Marketing as a career option, is witnessing rapid growth in India. Research by multiple job portals has revealed that there is a yearly demand for 2 million digital marketing jobs in India. Digital Marketing also features as one of the top career trends in LinkedIn's "Jobs on the Rise 2021 India" list. To add today's start-ups, need digital-driven marketing strategy for customer acquisition. Therefore, it has also become imperative for aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire digital marketing skills.
For Graduates, the Full Stack Digital Marketing program will provide on-demand placement assurance for digital marketing job roles like digital marketing executive, brand marketing executive, social media marketing executive, etc. The program will enable aspiring Entrepreneurs with the requisite digital marketing skills for customer acquisition and business growth, which also enables them to enhance their business growth with the new-age Digital Marketing skills that the program is offering.
Speaking on the announcement Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "Over the years NIIT has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and industry ready talent in emerging job roles. We are pleased to launch the fresh batch of Full Stack Digital Marketing program that ensures entrepreneurial success and prepares learners for a career in digital marketing, meeting the talent requirements for the industry."
The course is designed by leading Industry practitioners and can help transform the learner's career and make them readily deployable to any project without additional training. The program enables the learners with Full Stack Digital Marketing competencies, ranging from content marketing and organic marketing to paid campaigns and e-commerce enablement.
As part of our practice-based immersive learning methodology, the learner will gain hands-on expertise in more than 40 state-of-the-art digital marketing tools such as Wix, Giphy, Insta Shorts, IGTV, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook Ads, Google Trends, Google Alerts, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Amazon and many more.
The duration of the Program is 20 week. Graduates from any stream with requisite eligibility criteria can apply for the program. The program will be delivered virtually with Mentor Led live sessions using two-way Audio-Video based virtual platform in real time.
On successful completion of the immersive programs, the learners will receive StackRoute Certified Full Stack Digital Marketing Specialist certificate. The program also offers placement assurance to students enrolled for the course, post grooming/mentoring. The weekly placement grooming sessions include Personalized remedials, Practice Aptitude & Logical reasoning skills, Interview Handling & Mock interviews, Industry connects, and Digital profiling building.
For more information visit: (https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/digital-marketing/full-stack-digital-marketing-programme)
NIIT Digital is also offering Placement Linked Full Stack Product Engineering program for Engineering Students & Graduates, Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science & Machine Learning, and Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity. The programs will be delivered via virtual live classes, by Industry led professionals, to create Day 1 job-ready talent pool.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor