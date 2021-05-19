NIPS Hotel Management ranked among the Best 90 Hotel Management Colleges in the World

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIPS Hospitality Management Institute recently awarded with the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Program by World Association of Chefs' Societies, the highest body of the global culinary network, comprising over 100 chefs' associations, representing chefs at all levels and across all specialties worldwide. With this award and recognition, NIPS joins the Top 90 Elite Hotel and Culinary Schools of the World.

The track record and success rate of NIPS alumni has made an impact in the hospitality industry throughout India and worldwide. The college has created the best talent in the industry and its alumni are working as Directors, Vice Presidents, General Managers, Executive Chefs, Entrepreneurs, Wine experts, Cruise Managers etc with big companies. NIPS hotel management ranked among the top 90 hotel management institutes of the world for its performance and quality education.

A pioneer in the hospitality educational industry for 27 years, NIPS Hotel Management college has caught the global attention for its outstanding placement records. The institute has been awarded with the prestigious Black Swan Award for Best International Placements and grabbed the coverage in Forbes magazine also.

Vivek Pathak, Founder and Managing Director of NIPS has maintained a consistency in bringing quality education, world class teachers and best academic programs combined with industry ready internships internationally under one roof since the inception of the institute in 1993. Pathak has achieved several accolades for his indispensable contribution to the industry for the last 25 years. The college has seen an exemplary growth in its internship records over the years. No wonder that NIPS is the frontrunner in the field of hospitality education in India. The college is offering programs like Diploma, Degree, Master in Hotel/Hospitality management and Culinary courses.

"What started as a small initiative two decades ago, has become a legacy today, NIPS has expanded into NIPS Hospitality Group, canopying several ventures within the Hospitality industry for creating a self-sufficient platform for growth and excellence," says Vivek Pathak while telling about his journey to achieve a milestone in the hospitality education industry.

Apart from the (https://nipsgroup.in/awards-recognitions) awards and recognition NIPS is known for being a home to many internationally acclaimed personalities and famous chefs as teachers and trainers at the campus. The joining of highly acclaimed Master Chef Judge Chef Kunal Kapur to impart his expertise as Chef de Specialiste, added another glory and laurels to NIPS achievements. The NIPS growth and success stands on strong shoulder famous Chef Gomes (Chef of The Year for three consecutive times), Ranabir Ray. Asst. Director, and Samrat Dutta, Academic Head. The powerful bond between the teachers, students and alumni of NIPS is one of its key strengths that makes it the best institute to study for placements and helped to achieve global recognition in the media.

Vivek Pathak advises young professionals in the hospitality industry to "Focus on a goal, never be intimidated by mistakes which are part of life learning, basically understanding from mistakes and taking firm steps forward to success." "NIPS is on a mission to aid students in developing hospitality management skills besides gaining the in-hand knowledge to achieve executive level positions in the global world of hospitality business, and to make a positive difference in the world," he added.

NIPS Hotel Management College is a premium hotel management institute founded by Vivek Pathak in the year 1993. It is the frontrunner in hospitality education offering Diploma, Degree & Master in Hotel/Hospitality & Culinary courses. NIPS Hotel Management is an educational institute providing degrees in hotel and hospitality management. The first batch of students graduated in 1996. Affiliated to MAKAUT, (former WBUT) and AICTE and offers undergraduate, masters and diploma courses in hotel and hospitality management.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)