NITIE, Mumbai successfully completes the 30 hour Global Online Certification Course on Supply Chain Digitization and Management for 2500+ Participants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI/Mediawire): Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises - Government of India presided as Chief Guest of Honour for the virtual Closing Ceremony of the Global Online Certification Course on Supply Chain Digitization and Management, that was conducted by the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai.

The closing ceremony marked the completion of the immensely successful virtual course that was launched in January, 2021, by illustrious researcher and leading Indian academician, Prof Manoj K Tiwari (Director, NITIE) in collaboration with the eminent thought-leader in Supply Chain Management, Prof. David Simchi-Levi, (Professor, Business and Supply Chain Analytics and Director, MIT Data Science Lab) of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The closing ceremony also witnessed keynote addresses by industry leaders, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of All Cargo Logistics and Chairman BoG, NITIE, Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO of Mahindra Logistics Limited, and Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior VP and MD at SAP Labs India.

Spread across 10 weekends, the 30-hour virtual course was filled with several engaging lectures and case-discussions to upskill 2500 plus industry professionals, budding managers and academicians in various digitization strategies that enhance supply chain competitiveness and can help tackle supply chain disruptions and risks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course's participants were affiliated with 250+ prestigious national and international organizations, including academic institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, University of London and University of Warwick, and eminent companies like P & G, HUL, ITC, Amul, General Mills, IBM and Deloitte.

In his address, Gadkari stressed on the crucial role of India's MSME sector in strengthening socio-economic growth and highlighted the goal to increase its contribution to Indian exports from 48 per cent to 60 per cent, while adding 5 crore jobs in the next 5 years. To support the same, he outlined the various cutting-edge technological advancements that can improve India's logistics, transport and supply chain infrastructure, including alternative fuels (e.g. Methanol) and Electric Vehicles.

He appreciated Shashi Kiran Shetty for his pioneering efforts in strengthening the nation's logistics sector. Gadkari also discussed about sustainable models of growth for India's rural handloom and Khadi businesses, the adoption of solar roof-top panels and grids, and the untapped potential of bio-CNG formulated from Bagasse, thus, emphasizing the need to step into a 'waste to wealth' generation.

Further, he presented the government's aim to boost the value of the automobile industry from Rs. 4 lakh 50 thousand crores to Rs 10 lakh crores, while developing import substitutes for fuels with ionized electric vehicle batteries. For the mentioned goals, Gadkari highlighted the critical role of NITIE as an institution for upskilling young professionals to lead research and practice in technological interventions that boost the indigenous supply chain industry under the 'Make in India' campaign and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

On similar lines, Shashi Kiran Shetty spoke about the improvements in the Indian logistics industry in recent times and GoI's initiatives on digitization for better efficiency. Drawing insights from the 3PL sector, Rampraveen Swaminathan also shared his thoughts on how the logistics industry was the backbone of recovery during the pandemic. Gangadharan gave her insights through an engaging presentation on the hi-tech industry's digitization efforts to build Supply Chains 4.0 as a real gamechanger for the current industry scenario.

Towards the end of the session, Gadkari inspired everyone to create positivity and self-confidence as we emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic while recognizing the contributions made by NITIE faculty, participants and the organizing team of the certification course.

NITIE regularly organizes several executive education programs in the domains of Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Operations, Finance, Strategy, Leadership, Sales & Marketing, etc., conducted by its esteemed faculty.

For more details visit: (https://www.nitie.ac.in/executive-education-programmes)

Closing Ceremony on YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zaznIcWnEs)

