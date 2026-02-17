India PR Distribution

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: In a major boost to Indian businesses and regional investment momentum, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis endorsed the International Business Conclave under Advantage Vidarbha 2026, which witnessed participation from ambassadors and business representatives of 23 countries.

Held at RTMNU Campus on February 6-8, the conclave was organised with the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) as the global partner, strengthening Vidarbha's integration into international trade and investment networks.

Shri Nitin Gadkari termed the diplomatic participation a "significant milestone," stating that structured global engagement accelerates exports, strengthens MSMEs, generates employment, and supports India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.