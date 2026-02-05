BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: Pune's residential market is entering a decisive phase, one where homebuyers are no longer just browsing listings, but actively evaluating value, livability, and long-term potential. Responding to this shift, NoBroker is bringing a refreshed, experience-first edition of its flagship NoBroker Property Carnival to Pune on 7th and 8th February 2026, from 10:30 AM to 7:30 PM, at Hilton Garden Inn, Hinjewadi Wakad Road, Hinjewadi. Unlike conventional property exhibitions, this edition of the NoBroker Property Carnival is designed as a guided discovery space, where buyers can move from curiosity to clarity in a single weekend. This approach directly reflects Pune's current market reality, where buyers are increasingly value-conscious, research-driven, and cautious amid shrinking new supply and rising price pressures. The two-day event will feature more than 15 reputed developers who will showcase a wide spectrum of residential projects across Pune's most sought-after and emerging micro-markets, with a sharp focus on transparency, flexibility, and real buying readiness.

Buying decisions are becoming increasingly deliberate, more informed with buyers comparing layouts, payment flexibility, possession timelines, and long-term livability rather than chasing launches. The NoBroker Property Carnival addresses this shift by bringing verified developers, ready and upcoming inventory, and decision-enabling insights together under one roof, helping buyers evaluate options efficiently in a market where choices can be confusing and intimidating, and stakes are higher. A Must-Attend NoBroker Property Carnival for Homebuyers In a market where supply is selective and affordability is under pressure, timing and access matter more than ever. The NoBroker Property Carnival is built for serious homebuyers who want to make informed decisions, faster.

At the event, buyers can: - Compare multiple verified projects across Pune's strongest micro-markets in a single visit - Access event-only pricing and payment structures not available outside the carnival - Get clarity on possession timelines, construction status, and true ticket sizes - Evaluate layouts and configurations more critically as average home sizes shrink - Shortlist homes that balance budget, connectivity, and long-term value - Schedule immediate site visits and advance negotiations on the spot - Engage in direct, no-intermediary conversations with developers - Compare payment plans and construction timelines side by side - Get clarity on legal, financial, and possession-related aspects - Schedule site visits instantly for shortlisted projects

Participating Developers The Pune edition will feature projects from Godrej, Shapoorji, Mahindra, Runwal, Gera Developments, Kolte Patil Developers (KPDL), Platinum, VTP Realty, Kohinoor, Puraniks, Pristine Properties, Majestique Landmarks, Wyce and other leading developers. Event-Only Offers Designed for Serious Buyers To help buyers convert intent into action, the carnival will unlock a range of exclusive, on-the-spot offers, available only during the event: - On the Spot Discounts: Exclusive on the spot booking discounts ranging from Rs 2.5L to Rs 8L across select projects - Premium Vouchers & White Goods: Benefits including white goods vouchers up to Rs 5L and spot vouchers up to Rs 1L - Flexible Payment Plans: Attractive schemes such as 20:80, 10:40:50, 20:40:40, 30:70, and builder subvention options

- Zero Premium Charges: Waiver of PLC charges, and no floor-rise charges up to the 10th floor in select developments - Custom Payment Solutions: "Design-your-own payment plan" options available for qualified buyers - Luxury Home Add-ons: Complimentary upgrades like ACs, modular kitchens, and kitchen done-up packages - Lifestyle & Experience Benefits: Special inclusions such as golf holiday packages, stay vouchers, dining coupons, and lessons - Early Bird & Investor Clauses: Limited-period early registration perks and investor-friendly terms on select inventory Speaking about the event, Saurabh Garg, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, NoBroker, said, "Pune has transitioned into a market where buyers are highly informed and value-conscious. With new supply becoming selective and affordable options shrinking, homebuyers today are evaluating every decision more carefully, be it payment flexibility, possession certainty, or long-term livability. The NoBroker Property Carnival is designed to support this mindset by offering buyers direct access to trusted developers, transparent comparisons, and event-exclusive advantages, enabling faster, more confident decisions in a complex market. We have seen strong response and positive outcomes from our earlier editions of the Property Carnival, and the continued demand from customers has encouraged us to bring it back once again."

Whether buyers are planning their first home purchase, upgrading closer to work hubs, or investing in a growth corridor, the NoBroker Property Carnival offers a structured, transparent, and time-efficient way to take the next step. Entry is free, and all homebuyers are welcome to walk in and experience a more confident, clutter-free way to buy property in Pune.