PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Nova House has opened its doors in Mira Road, introducing a contemporary hospitality destination that brings together global dining, comfortable stays and versatile spaces for celebrations. Inspired by the meaning of "Nova" as a new star and a burst of fresh energy, the property is positioned as a community-focused venue catering to everyday dining, social gatherings, business meetings and special occasions. Spanning 15,988 square feet, Nova House features a multi-cuisine restaurant, lounge and bar, well-appointed guest rooms, along with thoughtfully designed banquet and rooftop spaces. Designed to offer flexibility and convenience, the destination caters to a range of needs from casual meals and extended stays to private events and celebrations adding an elevated yet accessible hospitality option to Mira Road's growing residential and social landscape.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ajay Shetty, Partner, Nova House, shared, "With Nova House, our intent was to introduce a refined dining experience that the Mira Road community could truly call its own. As one of the early establishments focused on elevated dining in the area, we wanted to raise the bar for food, design, and service, while creating a space that fits seamlessly into everyday life." The culinary offering at Nova House is led by Chef Krishna Khetle, featuring a carefully curated menu of global flavours. Guests can enjoy a wide selection ranging from pizzas, sushi, dim sum and pasta to popular Indian favourites, paired with a well-crafted beverage and cocktail menu. The interiors, designed by Misbah Kapadia, Founder and Curator of Design Konstruct, combine contemporary design with subtle royal and vintage influences, creating a premium yet approachable setting supported by efficient service and warm hospitality.

About Nova House Nova House is a multi-experiential hospitality destination in Mira Road, Mumbai, offering global dining, refined stays and flexible celebration spaces under one roof. Designed with a community-first approach, it includes a multi-cuisine restaurant, lounge and bar, guest rooms, banquet halls and rooftop venues. Positioned as premium yet accessible, Nova House is a modern address to dine, stay, meet and celebrate.